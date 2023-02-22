Pokemon GO Primal Rumblings Field Research and Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event is finally coming online around the world. The event will allow trainers to prepare for the upcoming GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event. Rayquaza will return to 5-Star Raids, while Mega Latias and Mega Latios will come back to Mega Raids.

The GO Tour: Hoenn is an event that celebrates everything Hoenn in Pokemon GO. As explained by Bulbapedia, Hoenn is the third core series region introduced by the developers and played settings to Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire.

This article jots down all the available information about the event’s exclusive Collection Challenge and the Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks of the Primal Rumblings event.

Everything you need to know about Primal Rumblings Field Research and Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event will begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will conclude on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 pm local time. This gives trainers around the world ample time to engage in all the event's offerings and reap the rewards.

As mentioned above, the Primal Rumblings event features a number of Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO players to complete and get rewards from. It also has an event-exclusive Collection Challenge for trainers to finish.

The Field Research tasks and rewards for this event are as follows:

Catch 3 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn Region - 10x Nanab Berry, 10x Pinap Berry, 10x Razz Berry

Catch a Mudkip - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball

Catch a Torchic - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball

Catch a Treecko - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball

The tasks and rewards of the Collection Challenge for the Primal Rumblings event are as follows:

Catch a Treecko

Catch a Torchic

Catch a Mudkip

Evolve a Grovyle into Sceptile

Evolve a Combusken into Blaziken

Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert

Rewards: 10x Ultra Ball, 1x Rocket Radar

As stated earlier, Rayquaza, Mega Latios, and Mega Latias will make their way to Pokemon GO Gym Raids. The entire Raid schedule for the duration of the event is as follows:

One-Star Raids: Treecko (shiny variant can be encountered), Torchic (shiny variant can be encountered), Mudkip (shiny variant can be encountered)

Treecko (shiny variant can be encountered), Torchic (shiny variant can be encountered), Mudkip (shiny variant can be encountered) Three-Star Raids: Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp

Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp Five-Star Raids: Rayquaza (can be encountered)

Rayquaza (can be encountered) Mega-Star Raids: Mega Latias (can be encountered), Mega Latios (can be encountered)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is slated to begin on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will see familiar faces from the Hoenn region appear, along with a host of shiny debuts in tow. The event will conclude on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm local time.

