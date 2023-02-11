Can Luvdisc be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

The upcoming Luvdisc Limited Research Day event will see Pokemon GO players engage in several event-limited Field Research tasks. Upon completing these tasks, they'll be able to encounter Luvdisc in the game. Consequently, trainers may be interested to know if there's a possibility that they'll come across a shiny variant of the Rendezvous Pokemon during the event.

Shiny hunting is one of the favorite pastimes for Pokemon GO players. The developers at Niantic have consistently been adding more and more of these unique variants over the years, with the latest Valentine's Day 2023 introducing Shiny Frillish and Shiny Tapu Lele.

Shiny Luvdisc can be encountered during the Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokemon GO

The Luvdisc Limited Research Day is slated to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 starting at 2:00 pm local time and concluding on the same day at 5:00 pm local time. Within this three-hour period of time, players will have to complete the available event-related Field Research tasks if they want to encounter Luvdisc.

There will be an increased chance for lucky players to come across the shiny variant of Luvdisc during the Limited Research Day. Although this unique variant has no added stat bonuses or advantages, the Shiny Luvdisc is visually different when compared to the regular variant, sporting a yellow tinge instead of pink.

Introduced back in Generation III, Luvdisc is a Water-type Pokemon that's also known as the Rendezvous Pokemon. Interestingly, it doesn't evolve into or from any other Pokemon. Luvdisc has a distinct flat body that's shaped like a heart and is based on discus fish, according to Bulbapedia.

Other wild encounters that players can come across during the Luvdisc Limited Research Day event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Slowpoke [shiny version will be available]

Lickitung [shiny version will be available]

Miltank [shiny version will be available]

Lileep [shiny version will be available]

Feebas [shiny version will be available]

Spritzee [shiny version will be available]

Fomantis

Alomomola [shiny version will be available] {rare encounter}

The upcoming event is part of the ongoing Valentine's Day 2023 event. The latter began on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and is slated to end on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. As mentioned above, the event marks the debut of the shiny variants of Frillish and Tapu Lele.

The recent Valentine's Day 2023 has also introduced Mega Gardevoir to the fray in Pokemon GO. This mega evolved Pokemon is currently available as a Mega Raid Boss in the popular AR title. Furthermore, players will be able to change their Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou during the course of this event.

Previously, the developers revealed the content roadmap for February 2023, with the remaining events listed below:

GO Battle Day: Vulpix - February 12 (12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time)

Primal Rumblings - February 22 to February 24 (10:00 am to 10:00 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global - February 25 to February 26 (10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time)

Pokemon GO trainers are eagerly awaiting the introduction of the Primal Reversion mechanic, which will make its debut at the GO Tour: Hoenn event. Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will soon be available in-game, with the Las Vegas edition of the GO Tour taking place on February 18 and February 19.

