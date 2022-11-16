Can Mawile be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Trainers everywhere are rushing to fill their checklists with all the Shiny Pokemon they can catch during Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event, which is currently in full swing. Mawile, a cave-dwelling creature from the Hoenn region, is one of these unfilled slots on the list.

Mawile is one of the creatures that players will want to obtain as soon as possible. Not because Mawile is a fantastic fighter, but because Niantic will inevitably include its Mega Evolution in the game. After that, this creature will be much more difficult to locate. This increases the value of its shiny appearance.

However, given Niantic's history of adding shiny variants to the game to commemorate a celebration rather than when the base form of the creature first appears, some research is required before embarking on any hunt. So, can trainers anticipate a successful shiny hunt for Mawile in Pokemon GO?

Tips for Finding Shiny Mawile in Pokemon GO

Not only can players find Mawile's shiny variant in Pokemon GO, but Niantic has also confirmed that lucky trainers can find Shiny Mawile through battling in its three-star Raid Battles. With this in mind, we can look into different tips for grinding the game to find this rare variant of Mawile.

Depending on the trainer, looking for Shiny Mawile through Raid Battles might be the best bet. For players with a large group of friends who also play the game, working with them to quickly grind out Raids and find a bunch of them through online friends and Remote Raid Passes will make for a more engaging experience.

The obvious downside of using such a method comes at the heavy cost of resources. As trainers may have figured, they will need a pass for every attempt, which is already a bit costly. Add the cost of healing items for the Pokemon trainers will use for each Raid Battle and the price can get a bit much for the casual mobile gamer.

Trainers can also try their luck with Pokemon GO's villainous organization, Team GO Rocket. Due to the Team Rocket Takeover event, the teams for the three admin leaders have been overhauled with new additions. Trainers who come face-to-face with Arlo will be rewarded with an encounter with a Shadow Mawile upon victory.

There is a slight chance that the Mawile received through this method will be shiny. However, utilizing this method comes with its complications. While the grind is less costly than that of the Raid Battle method, it can take a long time for trainers to find enough Rocket Grunts to get the Rocket Radar required to encounter Arlo.

Even then, it is not guaranteed for trainers to encounter Arlo as there are two other admin leaders to encounter. This also becomes much more difficult for trainers in rural areas as there will be fewer Team GO Rocket-controlled Pokestops. With this in mind, wild random encounters may be the best option.

Good old-fashioned ways of shiny hunting and wild encounters in Pokemon GO has been the method most tend to use for their shiny hunts. Mawile may not be a common Pokemon, but in the right weather conditions and with enough Lures and Incense, trainers will eventually come across one.

Poll : 0 votes