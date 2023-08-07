Can Paras be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Paras has been revealed as the next creature of focus in this week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. Though it's not as common as before, many players still have access to the Bug-type and may not want to participate in the upcoming event. However, there may be a reason to play during the event, thanks to a rare type of creature.

Shiny Pokemon have been the object of obsession among collectors since the variant's debut in the franchise in the second generation. Due to their rarity and altered color pallets, these Pokemon can brighten up any trainer's collection. However, Niantic is notorious for not allowing every Shiny Pokemon to be caught despite data for all of them being present in the game's files.

Best ways to find Shiny Paras in Pokemon GO

Paras as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paras has been confirmed to be present in its shiny variant during Pokemon GO's upcoming Spotlight Hour. With this in mind, many players will try adding this type to their collection. However, unlike what some may have heard, Spotlight Hours do not increase the likelihood of a Shiny Pokemon spawning. As such, trainers may need some advice for this process.

While there is no way to directly increase the spawn rate of a Shiny Paras, there are multiple ways to influence the general spawn rate of a given area, decreasing the time it would take for a Shiny Paras to hypothetically emerge. The first aspect players can use to their advantage is the depicted weather in Pokemon GO.

Much like the main series, the climate of a given area plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn in it, as well as their frequency. In the case of Paras, it is a Grass and Bug-type. This means players must hunt for a Shiny Paras in an area currently experiencing sunny or rainy weather. Since the northern hemisphere is experiencing summer, this should not be a difficult weather condition to encounter.

Through the use of consumable items in Pokemon GO like Incenses and Lure Modules, players can increase the general spawn rate around themselves and key locations around the map. Utilizing these items in conjucntion with one another is a great way to greatly boost the spawn rates of an area, providing consistent encounters, even on patrols.

If players consider every bit of this advice when they pursue a shiny hunt, they should find one of these rare types of Paras much easier than usual. However, it is important to remember this method is meant to boost chances, not guarantee an encounter with a Shiny Paras. As such, it is entirely possible that players may get incredibly unlucky and never find one.