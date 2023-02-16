Can Pidgeot be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO players can look forward to a fresh set of events this year. One such event is the Mega Raid, a highly celebrated occurrence that allows players to encounter a Mega-Evolved Pocket Monster.

The upcoming Mega Raid will feature Mega Pidgeot, a dual Normal and Flying-type monster with a max CP of 4160.

The new raid rotation will replace Tapu Lele in Tier Five raids and Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. Mega Pidgeot will take over Gardevoir's spot in the Mega Raids.

The normal variant of Pidgeot is an immensely loved Pocket Monster among franchise fans, and many players wonder if it has a shiny variant in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Pidgeot is available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers can rest assured that Shiny Pidgeot is available in the game.

During the Mega Pidgeot Raid, which runs from February 15, 2023, to February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, players have an increased chance of encountering not just a Shiny Pidgeot but also a Shiny Mega Pidgeot. However, trainers need more than luck and powerful Pocket Monsters to get their hands on them.

Firstly, players need to prepare effective counters against this fighter to defeat it and have a chance to catch it. Once this is done, they will need to find a Shiny Pidgeot, which is the hardest part.

Players cannot directly enhance the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Pocket Monster in the game. The most effective way is to use various game mechanics to boost the overall spawn rate of a particular location. While this approach doesn't raise the probability of encountering a Shiny Pidgeot, it does reduce the amount of time required for one to potentially appear.

When shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, it is important for players to search for ideal weather conditions. This is a technique that is often overlooked.

The weather-boosting feature in the game can significantly impact the probability of discovering monsters of a particular type. Checking the forecast before playing the game can be very helpful. For example, Pidgey, as a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon, is likelier to appear in locations where the weather conditions are partly cloudy or windy.

Players can also prepare themselves by using in-game items that increase the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters. Incense and Lure Modules can be advantageous for shiny hunting during special events in Pokemon GO. These items are especially useful in attracting rare creatures to the player's location.

Incenses boost the spawn rate in the player's surrounding area. This increases the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters wherever the trainer goes.

Lure Modules operate similarly but are attached to Pokestops instead. They greatly boost the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters around the area to which they are attached.

Pokemon GO players have an exciting event to look forward to, thanks to the upcoming Mega Pidgeot Raid. Not only will they have the chance to encounter a powerful Mega-Evolved Pocket Monster, but they will also have an opportunity to catch a Shiny Pidgeot or Shiny Mega Pidgeot.

