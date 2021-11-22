Can Piplup be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The Water-type starter Pokemon of the Sinnoh region, Piplup has received a lot of attention in Pokemon GO lately thanks to the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl celebration event and an upcoming Pokemon GO crossover with recording artist Ed Sheeran.

Many Pokemon GO trainers are likely wondering if Piplup has a shiny form available, especially now that it is appearing more often in the wild and elsewhere. The good news is that the answer is yes. Like nearly every Water-type starter Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO, Piplup possesses a shiny form. This form gives it a cyan coloration on its body as opposed to the standard blue.

Pokemon GO: Finding Piplup in November 2021

Piplup and its evolutions compared with their shiny counterparts (Image via Niantic)

Thanks to the current and future event closing out November in Pokemon GO, Piplup will be much more available than it usually is. Throughout the rest of the month, Piplup will be appearing more often in the wild, either in its standard form or wearing one of two different hats worn by Lucas and Dawn, trainers originating from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Regardless if it has a hat or not, Piplup is capable of possessing a shiny form, though the hat-wearing Piplup is incapable of evolving. In addition to wild encounters, the hat-wearing Piplup will also appear on occasion as a Field Research Task reward.

When Pokemon GO's Ed Sheeran crossover begins on 22 November 2021, Piplup will continue to appear more frequently in the wild alongside other Water-type starter Pokemon. However, it will no longer appear as a Field Research Task reward, having been replaced by Froakie and the sunglasses-wearing form of Squirtle. The Sinnoh hat-wearing starter Pokemon, including Piplup, will also cease to be available.

Be this as it may, Piplup will still be much more available than normal during the Ed Sheeran crossover, which is slated to end in Pokemon GO on 30 November 2021 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Trainers hoping to snag a shiny Piplup of their own will still have improved chances due to the Pokemon's uptick in the wild, and using items such as Incense and Lure Modules will further improve their chances.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Trainers will also have the opportunity to catch a bevy of other Water-type starter Pokemon throughout the event, including Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Oshawott, and Froakie.

Edited by Siddharth Satish