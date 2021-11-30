Can Piplup be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Piplup is one of the more sought after creatures in Pokemon GO since it returned as a starter in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

With its popularity being so high once again, it means that many trainers are hoping to hunt down its shiny form. The shiny variant gives it a lighter shade of blue, almost like a shade of teal.

Trainers will be happy to know that Piplup's shiny version has been in Pokemon GO for quite some time. Any time you come across a Piplup in the mobile game, there is a chance for it to be a shiny variant.

A shiny Piplup in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Piplup was added to Pokemon GO in October of 2018. This was alongside the implementation of the Sinnoh region. However, it did not make its debut with the shiny version being freely available.

January 2020 saw Piplup as the focus of a Pokemon GO Community Day. It was here that Piplup's shiny version was unlocked and players were able to encounter it for the first time in the mobile game.

Piplup has been catchable in its shiny form ever since. There have been several events where Piplup has been featured. Most recently, the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release event showcased a Piplup with Dawn's hat.

Each one of those has a chance to be shiny. On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, there are even more chances to come across a shiny Piplup as it receives a Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour.

The Spotlight Hour will provide x2 Catch Candy and see a massive increase of Piplup spawning in the wild from 6 PM to 7 PM local time for trainers. There will be plenty of Piplup to encounter.

The odds of finding a shiny version have not increased, however. Pokemon GO will simply increase the rate at which you can encounter a Piplup. Some see that as a boost to its shiny odds, though.

Just gear up with enough Berries and Poke Balls for the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour. Encounter every Piplup that appears on your screen and cross your fingers in the hope that one will be shiny.

