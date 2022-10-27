Can Piplup be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Being one of the most likable designs in the franchise, Piplup is an adorable Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While it's not a powerhouse in-game, it holds great value as a collectible for fans. Piplup, in particular, came into the limelight after its debut as a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl starter.

The rapid rise of this fighter quickly brought about a demand for its Shiny variant. Since then, players across several platforms like Pokemon GO have been on a constant hunt for Shiny Piplup. Currently, during the 2022 Halloween Event, a surge of Piplup spawns is occurring as part of the celebrations. You can find relevant information about Piplup and its Shiny version in the article below.

Catch a Shiny Piplup in Pokemon GO

The Water-type Piplup debuted alongside the main release of the Sinnoh region in Pokemon GO. Although it looks cute and adorable, it is known to be very proud, and is said to hate it when people offer food to it. After its debut in October 2018, trainers were eager for more and Shiny Piplup was finally added to the game.

Shiny Piplup debuted on the January 2020 Community Day and is seen to have a light blue color that looks somewhat like a teal shade. Since then, this Pokemon has been spotted multiple times in the wild and seen in different events like Animation Week of 2020, the 2021 Sinnoh Celebration, and the 2021 Ed Sheeran collaboration event.

Piplup has featured in several Spotlight hours and events throughout the years. During the November 2021 Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release event, a Piplup wearing Lucas’ hat and a Piplup wearing Dawn’s hat were featured alongside the Shiny variant of both of them.

The best chance to catch a Shiny Piplup is either by hatching eggs or through certain featured events when its spawn rate increases greatly.

During the current 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event, many Pokemon have made an appearance. The Halloween event is divided into two parts and the second half features a dressed-up Piplup as well as its Shiny variant. During this event, you can encounter Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume in the wild. Furthermore, there are increased spawn rates for it, with even a Shiny variant being available. Although the odds of capturing a Shiny Piplup might be rather low, many trainers have already got their hands on the Shiny version of this Pokemon.

More about Shiny Piplup

Although the Shiny variants may look different from the original monsters, that's the only difference they have. Shiny Piplup and the regular Piplup share the exact same stats and movesets in Pokemon GO. Piplup is a Water-type that was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4).

It has a max Combat Power of 1215, with 112 Attack Power, 102 Defense Power, and 142 Stamina Power stats in Pokemon GO. The best moveset for this Pokemon is a combination of Pound and Drill Peck (6.78 DPS). Although vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves, it has a fair resistance to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves by 62.5%. Piplup’s performance in Pokemon GO can also be boosted by Rainy Weather.

