Can Quagsire be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Quagsire, the Water Fish Pokemon, has been in Pokemon GO since February 2017. It originates from the second generation of Pokemon games.

Evolving from the Pokemon Wooper, Quagsire is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon. It has spent quite some time in the game, but newer or returning trainers are likely curious as to whether it has a shiny form available for capture.

Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Quagsire received its shiny form alongside Wooper during the Wooper Watch event in December 2020.

There is a good method of finding shiny Quagsire at the moment. Trainers don't even have to hunt it in the wild (although that option is always on the table).

Finding shiny Quagsire in Pokemon GO raids

Shiny Wooper and Quagsire's character models (Image via GamerNCS/YouTube)

Finding Quagsire in the wild is tricky in Pokemon GO (though Wooper is significantly more common). It is currently a three-star raid boss, meaning trainers who can't find it or Wooper in the wild still have a good chance of encountering its shiny form by battling and defeating it in raids.

Each time a raid boss is defeated, trainers will be able to encounter and catch the Pokemon. This won't always lead to a shiny appearance. However, as long as players have raid passes to spare, they have a chance before they head back into the wild for shiny hunting.

Encountering and Defeating Quagsire in a Raid

If trainers are going to catch a shiny Quagsire from raiding, they'll likely need quite a few raid passes. These can be obtained once per day by spinning a gym's photo disc.

Players can also get premium battle passes and remote raid passes from Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Remote raid passes can occasionally be acquired from 1 Pokecoin event boxes during special events.

Trainers will next need to find a gym hosting a three-star raid with Quagsire. This should be fairly noticeable, as Quagsire will occasionally pop up above the gym and will also appear in the nearby menu under the raids tab.

Once players find the appropriate gym, either locally or remotely, they'll need to expend their raid pass to set up a raid lobby. For most trainers, Quagsire should be easily beatable either solo or with one or two fellow trainers.

Players will need to assemble their initial battle team to take Quagsire on before the lobby timer expires and the raid begins.

The best counter against Quagsire is Grass-type Pokemon or, at the very least, Pokemon that use Grass-type moves. It is doubly weak to Grass-type moves due to it being a Water/Ground-type.

Excellent counter picks include Roserade, Tangrowth, Torterra, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Abomasnow, Venusaur, Leafeon, Sceptile, and Breloom, among others.

Once the raid begins, Pokemon GO trainers will need to hammer away at Quagsire until its HP depletes. When this occurs, Quagsire will faint, and trainers will receive Premiere Balls to capture the Pokemon in the upcoming encounter.

This process doesn't guarantee that a shiny Quagsire will appear. However, it does present an opportunity to find it without attempting to evolve a shiny Wooper in the wild or finding Quagsire's shiny in the wild.

Like any shiny, Quagsire's pink-colored shiny form has a low percentage to appear. Pokemon GO trainers will need to be persistent if they want to spot the rare Quagsire form.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh