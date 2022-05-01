When will Axew be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Axew is an elusive Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It originated from Generation V of Pokemon and was introduced during the Trade Evolution event in 2020.

It is well-known for having one of the lowest appearance rates in the game in both the wild and when egg-hatching.

Axew is already tough to obtain on its own in Pokemon GO, but some collectors are likely curious about whether it has a shiny form. At the moment, its shiny form is not available within the popular mobile title.

However, Niantic has announced the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2022, which will introduce Axew's shiny form in earnest. Beginning on June 4, 2022, and lasting until June 5, 2022, players will get their first opportunity to earn a shiny Axew in the wild as well as in raids.

Obtaining shiny Axew during Pokemon GO Fest 2022

Axew alongside its evolutions Fraxure and Haxorus (Image via Niantic)

Celebrations for this year's Pokemon GO fest are sectioned into each individual day. However, trainers will have the ability to acquire Axew, and potentially its shiny form, during both days.

These chances can be further improved by purchasing the GO Fest ticket, which costs approximately $15.99. It provides additional benefits for trainers, including the ability to attract Axew with incense. However, even without the ticket, it should be possible to capture shiny Axew with a little good fortune.

According to Niantic, Pokemon GO Fest 2022 will take place on June 4 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. During this timeframe, trainers will be met with rotating habitat hours, each of which will be adorned with its own thematic confetti.

Catching Axew in the wild will be possible during the Plains habitat hour. However, it will be tougher to find than the other listed Pokemon that will appear during the Plains hour (Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Litleo, and more).

Trainers can opt to save their incense and lure modules for this specific habitat hour in order to maximize spawns.

All opportunities and ways to catch Axew and shiny Axew during Pokemon GO Fest 2022

Beginning on June 4, Pokemon GO trainers should await the Plains habitat hour (the one marked by Niantic that states Axew will appear). The more players encounter Axew, the more chances they have to spot its shiny form. Trainers should use all the tools they have available to spawn Axew in their area, including incense and lure modules.

In addition to spotting Axew in the wild, trainers will be able to battle Axew in one-star raids at gyms worldwide. If Axew isn't appearing in the wild, it may behoove players to head to a gym or two and battle Axew in a raid battle.

As a one-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, it should be fairly easy to defeat, especially if players utilize Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type Pokemon. It should be noted that Dragon-type Pokemon should be used with caution, as they can be weak to Dragon-type moves, which Axew also uses.

Trainers who have purchased the GO Fest event ticket will receive a boost to their incense, which will attract more shiny Pokemon in the wild.

If players have purchased the ticket, they'll want to use their incense during the Plains hour. This will not only increase the spawns of Axew but also the chances of its shiny form appearing. This benefit is best used on June 4, as the incense effect will be less effective on June 5.

If trainers miss out on catching Axew's shiny on June 4, they should not worry, as they will still have the opportunity to capture it both in the wild and in raids on June 5.

Ticket holders will also gain access to a Special Research story, which will include many special Pokemon encounters.

It's unclear as to which Pokemon will feature in the research story, but it's possible that Axew and its shiny form may be included. Details should emerge as Pokemon GO Fest 2022 approaches.

