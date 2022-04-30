When does the Pokemon GO "A Mega Moment" event start?

Pokemon GO is known for receiving various content updates throughout its lifetime. For this reason, the game remains fresh for older players as well as gives new players a reason to start playing.

It would not be outlandish to say that nowadays, the game is virtually indistinguishable from how it was when it was first launched. With each new entry in the main franchise, pieces of what it brings get added to Niantic's mobile game.

Alolan variants being added long before native Alolan Pokemon is an excellent example of this. However, the addition that has players most excited is the addition of Mega Evolutions from the sixth generation.

While Mega Evolution has been in Pokemon GO for a long time, the recent update brings many needed changes to the mechanic. This recent array of updates hopes to make Mega Evolution easier and more worthwhile for trainers to use. This update also brings a long-anticipated event with it.

Details regarding Pokemon GO's "A Mega Moment" event

Mega Blastoise as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers looking forward to this event are in luck! As of writing, the "A Mega Moment" event is currently live on Pokemon GO. This means that players who log into the application will receive special research and an introduction to the story.

This event also brings various temporary activities to take part in. The first big addition added for this event is the first-ever inclusion of Mega Kangaskhan, who can also be challenged as a Raid Boss during the event.

For the incredibly lucky few, players can also encounter Kangaskhan's shiny variant upon getting their chance to catch one after they complete the Raid Battle.

Research tasks will also appear, yielding Mega Energy for the player to collect. These items are required for Pokemon to Mega Evolve. Each Pokemon's Mega Evolution requires a specific Mega Energy, much like the species-specific candies more players are familiar with. Mega Evolved Pokemon will also receive a CP boost.

The first wave of Mega Legendary Pokemon is also nearing release. Players with Latios or Latias in their collection may have noticed that the "Mega Evolve" option appears on their summary screen. However, this option cannot be selected. Nevertheless, this has not stopped players from getting excited.

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day will take place on May 1 from 11 AM to 2 PM. For this event, players can receive up to seven free Raid Passes. Players who compete in and defeat Kangaskhan's Raid will have an increased chance of finding it in its shiny variant. Though, the exact odds of doing so are unclear.

With the first wave of new Mega Evolutions and reworks finally being added to Pokemon GO, players everywhere are gearing up for the grind of future events. This event is only the first of many new Mega Evolutions to be added to the game. Many players are still waiting for the promised Mega Evolutions of Legendary Pokemon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar