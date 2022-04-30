×
Create
Notifications

Can you get a shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon Go?

Mega Kangaskhan doesn&#039;t change much (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mega Kangaskhan doesn't change much (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Brady Meyers
Brady Meyers
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Feature

Mega Kangaskhan has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as the focus for the Mega Moment event from April 29, 2022, to May 1, 2022. Naturally, the question of shiny status crops up.

Yes, players can obtain a shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon Go. To get a shiny Mega Kangaskhan, players will first have to capture a shiny Kanghaskhan.

Once a shiny Kangaskhan is captured, players have to Mega Evolve Kangaskhan. Mega Kangaskhan cannot be captured in the wild otherwise.

Pokemon Go: How to capture a shiny Mega Kangaskhan

youtube-cover

The process of Mega Evolving Pokemon in Pokemon Go requires the gathering and spending of Mega Energy. Like how candy works for evolving Pokemon, Kangaskhan also has its own specific Mega Energy, dubbed "Kangaskhan Mega Energy."

There are multiple ways to obtain Mega Energy, such as:

  • Field Research Tasks
  • Raid Battles
  • Buddy Pokemon
youtube-cover

However, for the duration of the Mega Moment event, Kangaskhan Mega Energy cannot be collected from Field Research Tasks and Buddy Pokemon. That leaves Raid Battles as the only option to obtain a Shiny Mega Kangaskhan. To receive a shiny Mega Kangaskhan from a Raid Battle:

  • Step 1: Find and participate in a Mega Raid.
  • Step 2: Defeat Mega Kangaskhan and accept the Bonus Challenge.
  • Step 3: If you’re lucky, a shiny Kangaskhan might appear. Capture it.
  • Step 4: Obtain enough Kangaskhan Mega Energy to evolve your shiny Kangaskhan. It requires 200 Kangaskhan Mega Energy.
  • Step 5: Open the shiny Kangaskhan’s profile. Tap the ‘Mega Evolve’ button with the required Mega Energy and confirm the change.

Unfortunately, you won’t know if Kangaskhan is shiny during the Mega Raid; it isn’t until the opportunity to capture Kangaskhan will its shiny status reveal itself. It’s also worth noting that the chances of obtaining a shiny Kangaskhan in Mega Raids are increased on May 1, 2022.

youtube-cover

Remember that a Mega Evolution is only temporary in Pokemon Go. It lasts eight hours, then tires out. At this point, it cannot Mega Evolve until a cooldown is over.

However, spending Mega Energy can reduce the timer to Mega Evolve the Pokemon sooner. With all that said and done, every time you Mega Evolve your shiny Kangaskhan, it will be in its shiny form.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kangaskhan retains its muted gray color, whereas the baby Kangaskhan, now free from the pouch, takes on pink coloring. Mega Kengaskhan also keeps its original Normal typing in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी