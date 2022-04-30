Can you get a shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon Go?

Mega Kangaskhan has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as the focus for the Mega Moment event from April 29, 2022, to May 1, 2022. Naturally, the question of shiny status crops up.

Yes, players can obtain a shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon Go. To get a shiny Mega Kangaskhan, players will first have to capture a shiny Kanghaskhan.

Once a shiny Kangaskhan is captured, players have to Mega Evolve Kangaskhan. Mega Kangaskhan cannot be captured in the wild otherwise.

Pokemon Go: How to capture a shiny Mega Kangaskhan

The process of Mega Evolving Pokemon in Pokemon Go requires the gathering and spending of Mega Energy. Like how candy works for evolving Pokemon, Kangaskhan also has its own specific Mega Energy, dubbed "Kangaskhan Mega Energy."

There are multiple ways to obtain Mega Energy, such as:

Field Research Tasks

Raid Battles

Buddy Pokemon

However, for the duration of the Mega Moment event, Kangaskhan Mega Energy cannot be collected from Field Research Tasks and Buddy Pokemon. That leaves Raid Battles as the only option to obtain a Shiny Mega Kangaskhan. To receive a shiny Mega Kangaskhan from a Raid Battle:

Step 1 : Find and participate in a Mega Raid.

: Find and participate in a Mega Raid. Step 2 : Defeat Mega Kangaskhan and accept the Bonus Challenge.

: Defeat Mega Kangaskhan and accept the Bonus Challenge. Step 3 : If you’re lucky, a shiny Kangaskhan might appear. Capture it.

: If you’re lucky, a shiny Kangaskhan might appear. Capture it. Step 4 : Obtain enough Kangaskhan Mega Energy to evolve your shiny Kangaskhan. It requires 200 Kangaskhan Mega Energy.

: Obtain enough Kangaskhan Mega Energy to evolve your shiny Kangaskhan. It requires 200 Kangaskhan Mega Energy. Step 5: Open the shiny Kangaskhan’s profile. Tap the ‘Mega Evolve’ button with the required Mega Energy and confirm the change.

Unfortunately, you won’t know if Kangaskhan is shiny during the Mega Raid; it isn’t until the opportunity to capture Kangaskhan will its shiny status reveal itself. It’s also worth noting that the chances of obtaining a shiny Kangaskhan in Mega Raids are increased on May 1, 2022.

Remember that a Mega Evolution is only temporary in Pokemon Go. It lasts eight hours, then tires out. At this point, it cannot Mega Evolve until a cooldown is over.

However, spending Mega Energy can reduce the timer to Mega Evolve the Pokemon sooner. With all that said and done, every time you Mega Evolve your shiny Kangaskhan, it will be in its shiny form.

Kangaskhan retains its muted gray color, whereas the baby Kangaskhan, now free from the pouch, takes on pink coloring. Mega Kengaskhan also keeps its original Normal typing in Pokemon GO.

