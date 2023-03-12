Can Regidrago be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Regidrago made its Pokemon GO debut on March 11 in Elite Raids as part of the tenth season of the game "Rising Heroes." The pocket monster is part of the Legendary Titans and was introduced in the main series games in Generation VIII.

This was a golden opportunity for players who wish to complete their Pokedex, to add this rare and powerful Pokemon to their collection. If you were happy getting the regular version, Pokemon GO's March 2023 offering would have made you happy.

Since shiny hunting is a big thing in the game and Niantic has a reputation for holding back content for later release, you could be wondering if catching a shiny Regidrago is possible.

Shiny Regidrago is not yet available in Pokemon GO

For those wondering if they can add a shiny variant of this powerful Legendary Pokemon to their collection, the answer, for now, is no. Niantic decided against adding the shiny for this creature, potentially saving it for a future event to keep the hype around it alive.

As experienced trainers will know, shinies do not add any stat boosts to the Pokemon, but changes its appearance. The reason behind their popularity is how rare they are. Shiny Regidrago has a blue-gray exterior compared to the regular form's dark gray.

How to get Regidrago in Pokemon GO

Regidrago was available in the AR-based mobile game during the March Elite Raid event, which took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm local time. Unlike regular raids, you can only participate in Elite Raids by turning up in person, as Remote Raid passes don't work for these.

Regidrago is a pure Dragon-type creature. It is weak to Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type attacks. This pocket monster boasts the highest stamina stat in the game, clocking in at 400; however, thanks to its fairly low defense, you can defeat it with a continuous volley of super-effective attacks before the raid timer runs out.

Using Dragon-types might not be the best idea because although they can deal super effective damage, they will be just as vulnerable to Regidrago's attacks. By this logic, Fairy types will give you the best chance against this creature in Pokemon GO, as they can deal super-effective damage.

Sylveon, Gardevoir, Glaceon, and Mamoswine are a few of the best offensive and defensive choices for the Regidrago Elite raid.

