Can Reshiram be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With the new year right around the corner, Niantic is celebrating by bringing Unova's Legendary Pokemon Reshiram back to Pokemon GO's live servers. Players will be able to challenge it as the new 5-Star Raid Boss, and this has many players excited.

While the chance to challenge a new Legendary Pokemon in the mobile game will always drum up some hype, some players may not be drawn to the occasion for the chance to get the normal version of the creature. Collectors will be looking to up the ante a bit and add more rare variety to their collection by looking for the shiny variant of the Pokemon.

Niantic is known for being someone iffy when it comes to the Shiny Pokemon that players can find in Pokemon GO, and not every creature has a shiny variant for players to find in the wild.

Thankfully, Niantic has confirmed that the shiny variation of Reshiram can be found in Pokemon GO following its next appearance in Raid Spots on live servers. With this in mind, players can gather everything they need in order to hunt for Shiny Reshiram. However, doing so may take a bit longer than many would like.

Tips for finding Shiny Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Reshiram as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many may already know, finding a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO through Raid Battles is much harder than finding one through hatching eggs or encountering one naturally in the wild. Players may even have to break out their credit cards to afford the resources required to find the shiny variant.

As many experienced players will know, in order to find Shiny Pokemon through Raid Battles, they may need to challenge Raids a multitude of times. For this, they will need to purchase multiple Raid Passes. Although one can be earned for free daily by spinning a photo disk at a Gym, some players may want to get their shiny hunt out of the way as soon as possible.

With Raid Passes costing roughly $1 per unit, the cost can quickly add up for those looking to farm for a Shiny Reshiram. This does not even account for the medicine players will need to find in order to heal their creatures after every Raid, which can further increase the cost.

For the dedicated few that are determined to get their hands on a Shiny Reshiram in Pokemon GO, it will help to know what creatures to bring to help cleave through endless battles with ease. Since Reshiram is weak to Rock, Ground, and Dragon-type attacks, Rhyperior is one of the best possible counters that players can use.

Not only can players find a Shiny Reshiram through these Raid Battles, but the ones they catch during this time period will also have access to the signature move Fusion Flare. It is a powerful Fire-type attack that deals 90 base damage in trainer battles and 130 in Raids and Gym Battles.

Poll : 0 votes