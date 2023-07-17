Can Rhyhorn be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Rhyhorn being the next creature featured in the upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour, many players are gearing up to catch their fill. While some will be using the opportunity to grind candies to evolve their creature into Rhyperior, others may be looking to get their hands on Rhyhorn's rare shiny variant during the weekly Spotlight Hour.

However, as experienced shiny hunters may know, not every species of Shiny Pokemon is available in the popular mobile game. In fact, there have been several times when creatures who appear in Spotlight Hours had their shiny forms absent from the event entirely.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that you will be able to find Rhyhorn in its shiny form during the upcoming event. However, these events do not feature a boosted spawn rate for the spotlight creature. As such, you will need to be very lucky to encounter a Shiny Rhyhorn in Pokemon GO.

Can players find Shiny Rhyhorn during the Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Although there is no way to directly increase the likelihood of a certain species appearing in its rare variant, you can influence certain environmental factors to tip the scales in your favor, the first of which is the weather. It is important to note that you cannot directly impact the weather in your area, but relocating to an area currently experiencing optimal weather is a great way to find more of a specific species.

Since Rhyhorn is a Rock and Ground-type, it has the highest chance of spawning in sunny, clear, and partly cloudy weather. Since the northern hemisphere is in its summer months, players located there should have no issue finding areas experiencing this type of weather effects in-game.

The next thing you need to do to increase your efficiency is to establish a patrol route using Lure Modules and Incenses. You can attach Lure Modules to nearby Pokestops to increase the spawn rate around these areas. You can then attach an Incense to your avatar to increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon as you move between established Pokestops with Lure Modules.

Pairing the patrol method with optimal weather is the best way to increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon during Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour events. These methods do not directly increase the odds of a Shiny Rhyhorn spawning, but they do flood the spawn rate around you to such an extent that it significantly decreases the time it takes for one to hypothetically spawn.

Newer players should note that they are not required to grind for these Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. These creatures do not receive any combat boosts or special moves, so hardcore players are only collecting them for their value and altered color pallets.