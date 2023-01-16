Can Shiftry be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Shiny hunting is one of the many grinds players can pursue in Pokemon GO. With these rare pallet swaps being held in such high regard by the community, having a full collection of them to show off is quite the achievement. However, Niantic has always been a bit stingy with what Shiny Pokemon are available on the live servers, which can make shiny hunting a bit more complicated.

One of the creatures players may find themselves pursuing is the final stage of the Seedot line, Shiftry. On Tuesday, January 17, players will have the opportunity to get their hands on an abundance of Seedot. Since the occasion is an uncommon occurrence, trainers will undoubtedly seize the opportunity to try and shiny hunt during this event. However, they may not know if it is possible to get a Shiny Shiftry through this method in Pokemon GO.

Niantic is rarely forthcoming about what rare creatures can be found in the game, so trainers are going to need to do a bit of research before committing their time and resources to a shiny hunt. Thankfully, they will be able to encounter a Seedot in its shiny variant during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. However, a fair bit of grinding is required to find a Shiny Seedot and evolve it into a Shiftry.

Tips for finding a Shiny Shiftry in Pokemon GO

Shiftry as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once the event begins on January 17 at 6 pm local time, players will want to go to an area experiencing sunny or clear weather. This is because of Pokemon GO's weather boost mechanic, which will work to further increase Seedot's spawn rate. Since the event will be taking place in the evening, finding a spot with clear weather is more likely.

Once players have an area in mind they wish to shiny hunt in, it is recommended to find some Pokestops and Gyms in the area to attach Lure Modules to. These items work to increase the general spawn rate of an area for the Lure's duration. Since Seedots are guaranteed to spawn during the Spotlight Hour event, this will increase the chances for Seedot to spawn in the wild.

The next step trainers should take when preparing for this shiny hunt in Pokemon GO is to attach an Incense to themselves. Much like Lure Modules, Incenses work to increase the general spawn rate of an area. However, Incenses work by increasing the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around the player's avatar as long as they remain mobile.

Once players have caught their Shiny Seedot, they can begin the grind to get the required candies to evolve it into a Shiny Shiftry. In total, trainers will need to amass a total of 125 candies to do so. Thankfully, there are two different ways they can grind for candies.

Trainers will need to assign their new Shiny Seedot to the Buddy Pokemon spot on their profile. This will allow them to passively earn candy for free as they walk. Since they will be patrolling throughout the event, the walk is barely intrusive. Simply walk while catching every wild Seedot that spawns to quickly acquire the 125 candies to earn a Shiny Shiftry.

Poll : 0 votes