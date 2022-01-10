Can shiny Geodude be caught in Pokemon GO?

Geodude, the Rock Pokemon, has seen some extra love and is appearing often in Pokemon GO's Mountains of Power event.

Geodude's consistent appearance during the event has likely led some players to wonder if the Rock-type Kanto Pokemon has a shiny form in Pokemon GO. Fortunately, the answer is yes, and Geodude can appear in its shiny form that was added in 2018.

Geodude's shiny form gives it a golden sheen throughout its entire body, making it look like golden nugget instead of a rock or boulder. Furthermore, the current Mountains of Power event is a great time to obtain this shiny Pokemon.

Shiny Geodude in Pokemon GO: Obtaining the Rock-type during Mountains of Power

Shiny Geodude as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Capturing Geodude's shiny form in Pokemon GO comes down to encountering the Rock Pokemon as often as possible. Seeing as it currently isn't a raid boss (though its Alolan form is) or egg hatch, trainers will need to encounter as many Geodude in the wild as possible. The more Geodude that players encounter, the more chances they'll have to trigger the small chance of the Pokemon appearing in its shiny form.

With that in mind, Pokemon GO trainers should stock up on Pokeballs, berries, and incense and lure modules if at all possible. Incense and lure modules will provide an increase to Pokemon appearances over time, further enhancing the already-increased appearances of Geodude.

There's no way in the vanilla version of the game to force a shiny to appear, as Pokemon GO randomizes when shiny Pokemon appear much in a similar way to the baseline Pokemon games. In lieu of some form of way to force a shiny's appearance, players must simply rack up Geodude encounters until the coveted shiny appears. Lure modules and incense can make this process easier, but it still is not guaranteed. Pokemon GO trainers will need a little bit of luck on their side in order to spot the shiny they desire.

Fortunately, Mountains of Power as an event has Geodude appearing consistently. As long as players are diligent, they have a very good chance at encountering a shiny Geodude. After the Mountains of Power event ends, this chance will likely narrow due to Geodude's spawn rate returning to its original value.

Edited by Siddharth Satish