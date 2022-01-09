Can Heatran be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Trainers might be able to get their hands on a shiny legendary Pokemon during the Mountains of Power event.

Heatran is a Fire-type and Steel-type Legendary Pokemon from Generation IV. Many fans have probably booked it up Stark Mountain to catch Heatran in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This Pokemon has a bunch of resistances and a very even stat line, making it great to catch shiny or not.

Legendary Pokemon with shiny available during Mountains of Power

Heatran is currently a five star Raid boss, and it does have a chance of being shiny when fought.

Trainers only have a limited time to catch shiny Heatran, though. It will only be in five star Raids for the Mountains of Power event, which runs until Thursday, January 13 at 8 pm local time. After that, Genesect (Shock Drive) will become the tier five Raid boss.

Whereas ordinary Heatran has silver plating around its body, shiny Heatran has more of a golden plating. Shiny Heatran’s body also features a brighter red.

The Mountains of Power event naturally features Pokemon from the mountains of the Sinnoh region (Mt. Coronet) and Johto region (Mt. Silver). This is likely why Heatran is in five star Raids since it resides in Stark Mountain in Sinnoh.

Since it’s Fire-type and Steel-type, it has one massive weakness to Ground. If trainers want to beat this Raid boss, they should bring some Earthquake or Earth Power users. The best counters will be Garchomp, Rhyperior and Landorus (both forms).

Garchomp is the best counter to Heatran (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, the Mountains of Power event is a great time for shiny hunters to battle in Raids since most of the Raid bosses have a chance to be shiny. The complete list of Raid bosses for the event is as follows:

One star Raids: Alolan Geodude, Onix, Beldum, Bronzor

Three star Raids: Ursaring, Donphan, Medicham, Absol

Five star Raids: Heatran

Mega Raids: Mega Aerodactyl

Aside from Ursaring, Donphan and Medicham, these Pokemon can be shiny. That’s also in addition to Pokemon like Machop and Zubat, who can be shiny when found in the wild.

