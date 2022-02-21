Can shiny Jynx be caught in Pokemon GO?

Jynx, one of the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region, has been in Pokemon GO since the game's original release in July 2016.

As a long-standing Pokemon in Pokemon GO, trainers are undoubtedly wondering if it's possible to obtain a shiny form of Jynx. After all, there are only a limited number of shiny forms in the popular mobile title, and not every Pokemon has gotten the shiny treatment from Niantic.

The good news is that Jynx does have an available shiny form in-game. However, trainers won't be able to capture the Pokemon's shiny form in the wild just yet. They will have to use an alternative method to catch it.

Obtaining shiny Jynx in Pokemon GO

A comparison of Jynx's standard and shiny forms (Image via Niantic)

Jynx isn't often seen in the wild and hasn't appeared in its shiny form in Pokemon GO. As a result, trainers will need to look to Jynx's baby form, Smoochum, to get the Pokemon's shiny form.

Having appeared in December 2016, Smoochum evolves into Jynx when fed 25 candies. In most situations, it appears primarily as a catchable Pokemon from eggs.

However, Smoochum sometimes appears as a field research task reward, though this is quite rare compared to its appearance as an egg hatch.

The last time Smoochum appeared as a research task reward was during 2020's Fashion Week event, so trainers will want to focus on hatching eggs to obtain shiny Smoochum. This isn't ideal, but until Niantic allows shiny Jynx to appear in places like the wild or raids, evolving Smoochum is a player's best bet.

The type of egg that Smoochum hatches from varies on egg pool rotations. Pokemon GO events can also place Smoochum in specific eggs. For example, Smoochum has been hatchable from 2km eggs (Eggstravaganza 2019), 5km eggs (Johto Celebration Event 2021), and 7km eggs (Fashion Week 2021) at separate times.

Sadly at the moment, Smoochum is not available in any egg hatch pools. However, this is subject to change, as the Pokemon that hatch from eggs rotate over time.

With that in mind, Pokemon GO trainers may need to wait and keep an eye on fan sites such as The Silph Road in order to see any updates made to the egg pools. Otherwise, trainers may have to rely on trading for a shiny Smoochum and evolving it or trading for a shiny Jynx outright.

