Pokemon GO: Teddiursa's weaknesses and best counters

Cliff from Team GO Rocket will be leading off with Teddiursa in Pokemon GO.

This may seem like an odd pick since Team Go Rocket is notorious for using evil-looking Dark-types and Poison-types and Teddiursa is, well, adorable. Fortunately, though, Teddiursa is a weakling that every trainer should be able to deal with easily.

Which Pokemon can deal strong damage to Teddiursa?

As a Normal-type, Teddiursa will only be weak to Fighting-types. This should be good news, though, since most Fighting-types are so powerful that trainers will want to use them anyways.

Of course, from an efficiency standpoint, the best counters to bring for Teddiursa would likely be Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr. They all have high Attack stats and access to Dynamic Punch (except for Lucario who has an equally good Aura Sphere) which all translates into enormous damage output.

Trainers definitely don't need to go that far to beat a Teddiursa, though. Any Fighting-type will really do, whether it’s Toxicroak or Mienshao or anything in between. Even options that aren’t Fighting-type but learn Fighting moves will do.

For example, Vigoroth is a Normal-type, but it can learn both Brick Break and Counter. This moveset will make quick work of Teddiursa. Alakazam is another example since it gets access to Counter.

Breloom can counter most of Cliff's team, including Teddiursa (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the purposes of beating Cliff, though, trainers might want to give Breloom a look. Breloom has such a good matchup against Cliff that it could potentially sweep his entire team. This is Cliff’s available options:

Lead: Teddiursa

Second: Electivire, Marowak, Omastar

Third: Tyranitar, Swampert, Torterra

Most of these options are weak to Breloom in some way. Breloom’s Dynamic Punch can beat Teddiursa and Tyranitar, while Seed Bomb deals tons of damage to Marowak, Omastar and Swampert.

If all else fails, any strong Pokemon with decent damage output will beat Teddiursa. Certainly a Metagross or a Walrein won’t need to rely on super effective damage to beat this teddy bear.

