Can shiny Koffing be caught in Pokemon GO?

Koffing's Spotlight Hour was dropped in Pokemon GO today, Tuesday, February 15, at 6 PM. With every Spotlight Hour comes the possibility to find a rare variant of the spotlighted Pokemon known as a shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are the most valuable Pokemon treasured among Pokemon GO players due to their rarity.

While Koffing debuted in the first generation of the Pokemon franchise, the concept of shiny Pokemon was absent from the main games until the second generation. The first known Pokemon to appear in a different variant than regular dates back to the first generation with the Crystal Onix from the anime.

Ever since, every Pokemon in the franchise has had a different colour variation than its original. In every iteration of the franchise that features these variations, they are best known for their astronomical rarity, especially in Pokemon GO. Though Koffing's Spotlight Hour has ended for many players, others in eastern countries will want to know if players can find one as a shiny variant.

Shiny Koffing in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Shiny Koffing and Weezing as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Players looking to catch a shiny Koffing are in luck. Koffing's shiny variant is present in Niantic's mobile game. While it is possible to get a shiny Koffing, this does not mean players are guaranteed to find one. However, with the increased spawn rate of the Spotlight Hour, there are ways to increase the amount of Koffing that spawn during the event.

Using items like Incenses and Lures is a great way to decrease its time to find a shiny Koffing. Incenses work by increasing the general spawn rate of Pokemon around the player, while Lures work by attaching to Pokestops and increasing the spawn rate of Pokemon around that area.

When hunting for a shiny Koffing, players should remember that the Pokemon does not receive a slightly increased chance of appearing in its shiny variant. This is a common misconception spread among players. While the spotlight Pokemon does not receive a boosted chance to appear shiny, the sheer number that spawn can give off that impression.

To summarize, players have been able to find Koffing's shiny variant in Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour. Thanks to the increased spawn rate, this event gives players an excellent chance to fetch a shiny Koffing. It allows players to collect enough Koffing candy from evolving their Koffing into Weezing, making it a great opportunity to fill up their Pokedex.

