Can shiny Reshiram appear in Pokemon GO Raid Hour? (January 2023)

The first Pokemon GO Raid Hour of the New Year will take place on January 4, 2023, at 6:00 pm local time. Though players just had the opportunity to catch Reshiram during the New Year celebrations, they will once again be able to obtain it during this upcoming event.

Many players will be partaking in the Raid Hour to not only get their hands on this Legendary but also to find its rare shiny variant. However, not every shiny Pokemon is available to catch in the mobile game.

With this in mind, players will need to do some research before dedicating their time to hunting down the shiny variant of a Pokemon. After all, it would be incredibly disheartening to spend all of one's resources only to find out that it is not possible to find a specific shiny variant in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Reshiram will be available throughout the duration of the Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players will be able to find Shiny Reshiram throughout the duration of the Raid Hour event. With this in mind, trainers can begin to gather their resources in preparation for the event.

The first thing that players should do is gather all the medical supplies that they possibly can. Taking on a Five-Star Raid Boss multiple times will leave trainers with some weakened Pokemon. For this reason, they can choose to grind Pokestops for Revives and Potions or purchase a 10-pack of Max Revives and Max Potions for roughly $1 each.

Next, players will need to somehow stock up on raid passes. They can get one for free by spinning the photo disk at Gym locations. However, this does little to help those who may not have started hoarding these free passes or those who do not live in areas where Gyms are frequent. For this reason, trainers may need to purchase their passes, which can be bought in Pokemon GO's store for $1.

After assembling all the medical supplies and raid passes that players think they will need, the next course of action is to get a team of trainers together to grind raids with. Pokemon GO's Five-Star Raid Battles are considered to be very challenging, so one should have a team of five or more trainers before taking them on.

For some potential picks to bring to this raid, Pokemon GO has a large number of powerful Rock and Ground-type Pocket Monsters that are best suited to take down Reshiram. Rampardos and Rhyperior are some of the best choices. They do not take super effective damage from Reshiram's attacks and are capable of dealing critical damage with moves of their own.

It is great that players can get shiny Reshiram during the upcoming Raid Day. However, if this is an occasion that trainers have not been preparing for in advance, collecting the required resources for this battle can be quite a financial burden. Having said that, shiny Reshiram is best found through chance rather than being hunted for.

