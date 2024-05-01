Can you solo defeat Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO's 5-star raids presents a formidable challenge that can’t be accomplished solo, but taking it down is possible by forming a team of two trainers. However, this could still be challenging if the duo does not possess high-level counters. The best approach to beating this pocket monster is to invite many friends to the raid.

Niantic unveiled Legendary Pokemon Tapu Fini in May 2021. In 2022, the developer introduced its highly coveted shiny form. By winning 5-star raids, you can get the regular and shiny variants of this unique Fairy and Water-type creature in Pokemon GO.

How do you beat Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO as a duo?

Tapu Fini raids (Image via TPC)

Since Tapu Fini is impossible to take down solo in Pokemon GO, forming a duo is crucial. This team will then exploit its weaknesses and build the perfect counters to use against it. Teamwork is essential in this raid battle.

As a dual Water- and Fairy-type Pokemon, Tapu Fini is 160% weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves. On the other hand, it resists Dragon, Dark, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks. Understanding these weaknesses is crucial since they determine what the best counters to use against Tapu Fini are.

As a duo, you should remember the creature will have the following stats in 5-star raids:

Raid CP : 40978

: 40978 Attack : 189

: 189 Defense : 254

: 254 Stamina : 15000 HP

: 15000 HP Weather Boost : Rain and Cloudy

: Rain and Cloudy Fast Attacks : Water Gun and Hidden Power

: Water Gun and Hidden Power Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Moonblast, Hydro Pump, and Surf

As you can see, Pokemon GO Tapu Fini's raid CP and Stamina are incredibly high and have no double weaknesses. Thus, it is impossible to beat the monster solo. However, you can conquer it as a duo with strong, max-level Pokemon and with the right movesets.

The raid boss can use Ice, Water, Fairy, and Normal-type attacks, and you are only given 300 seconds to beat it.

Your counters should meet the following conditions to be eligible to win this fight with just two trainers.

They must be max or high levels.

They shouldn’t be affected by Water, Fairy, Normal, and Ice-type attacks.

They should be robust against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves.

They must have an outstanding stat spread.

They should utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect for maximum Total Damage Output (TDO).

Best counters for Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Counters for this Legendary critter (Image via TPC)

To counter Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO, your team should include some Mega and Shadow Pokemon for extra coverage and damage.

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Mega Gengar: Lick and Sludge Bomb

Lick and Sludge Bomb Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

With these Pokemon, you can inflict severe damage on the guardian deity. However, it's important to dodge its Charged Attacks as they are lethal. Carrying some Max Revives to restore fainted counters is also essential because they allow you to heal the Pokemon.