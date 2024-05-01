How to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Tapu Fini and shiny Tapu Fini are available in Pokemon GO and can be obtained in two different ways. The former was released on May 10, 2024, whereas the latter was introduced on May 9, 2023. Also known as the Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Fini is a dual Water and Fairy-type entity and a guardian deity. It has access to limited moves, but whatever it possesses is lethal. This makes this Legendary Pokemon a formidable force in the GO Battle League.

That said, if you want to catch and encounter Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO, this guide details how to get the Pokemon and clarifies whether it is shiny in the game.

Easy guide to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Encounter and catch Tapu Fini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Fini boasts a max Combat Power (CP) of 3230 and learns excellent Fast and Charged Moves. It’s a must-have addition.

Ways to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO:

Beating 5-star Raids

Win GO Battle League

Tapu Fini is a dual Fairy and Water-type Pokemon weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison-type attacks. You can use these moves with the STAB effect to deal more damage. By using them as counters, you can beat Tapu Fini Raids and get the critter.

This is the same way that will lead you to get shiny Tapu Fini. However, its shiny odds in raids are 1 in 20 chances, and getting them will be pretty challenging.

Win GO Battle League (GBL)

The GBL involves PvP gameplay (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic regularly rotates GO Battle League formats, which include Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. As rewards, those who win matches are rewarded with monster encounters and items. So there is a chance to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO from the GBL.

How do you get shiny Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Tapu Fini as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Tapu Fini can be obtained by winning the GO Battle League and 5-star Raids. It has a unique design and a nice black shade, which is appealing.

What’s unique about Tapu Fini and Shiny Tapu Fini is that Niantic featured them in May 2023 when they were released, and they are getting the spotlight once again in May 2024.

Pokemon GO Tapu Fini: Stats, weaknesses, and resistances

Here are the details:

Max CP: 3230

Attack: 189

Defense: 252

Stamina: 172

Weather Boost: Rain and Cloudy

Fast Moves: Water Gun and Hidden Power

Charged Moves: Hydro Pump, Moonblast, Ice Beam, and Surf

Weaknesses: Electric, Grass, and Poison

Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water

