How to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Tapu Fini and shiny Tapu Fini are available in Pokemon GO and can be obtained in two different ways. The former was released on May 10, 2024, whereas the latter was introduced on May 9, 2023. Also known as the Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Fini is a dual Water and Fairy-type entity and a guardian deity. It has access to limited moves, but whatever it possesses is lethal. This makes this Legendary Pokemon a formidable force in the GO Battle League.
That said, if you want to catch and encounter Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO, this guide details how to get the Pokemon and clarifies whether it is shiny in the game.
Easy guide to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO
Tapu Fini boasts a max Combat Power (CP) of 3230 and learns excellent Fast and Charged Moves. It’s a must-have addition.
Ways to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO:
- Beating 5-star Raids
- Win GO Battle League
Beating 5-star Raids
Tapu Fini is a dual Fairy and Water-type Pokemon weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison-type attacks. You can use these moves with the STAB effect to deal more damage. By using them as counters, you can beat Tapu Fini Raids and get the critter.
This is the same way that will lead you to get shiny Tapu Fini. However, its shiny odds in raids are 1 in 20 chances, and getting them will be pretty challenging.
Win GO Battle League (GBL)
Niantic regularly rotates GO Battle League formats, which include Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. As rewards, those who win matches are rewarded with monster encounters and items. So there is a chance to get Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO from the GBL.
How do you get shiny Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Tapu Fini can be obtained by winning the GO Battle League and 5-star Raids. It has a unique design and a nice black shade, which is appealing.
What’s unique about Tapu Fini and Shiny Tapu Fini is that Niantic featured them in May 2023 when they were released, and they are getting the spotlight once again in May 2024.
Pokemon GO Tapu Fini: Stats, weaknesses, and resistances
Here are the details:
- Max CP: 3230
- Attack: 189
- Defense: 252
- Stamina: 172
- Weather Boost: Rain and Cloudy
- Fast Moves: Water Gun and Hidden Power
- Charged Moves: Hydro Pump, Moonblast, Ice Beam, and Surf
- Weaknesses: Electric, Grass, and Poison
- Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto Disguises
- PokeStop Showcases Schedule
- GO Battle League World of Wonders
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters