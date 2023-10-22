Pokemon GO Tapu Fini PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Tapu Fini was released in Pokemon GO in May 2022, and has been available in the game through 5-star raids twice since then. It is one of the Guardian Deities of the Alolan islands in the main series games, and a staple for certain metas in Niantic's mobile offering. If you have one in you collection, you might want to use it in battles aginst other trainers or even the AI.

This guide will walk you through the best moveset for the critter for different situations in the game.

What moves can Tapu Fini learn in Pokemon GO?

Tapu Fini in Nintic's mobile game (Image via TPC)

Tapu Fini can use the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Water Gun

Hidden Power

The Charged Attacks this critter has access to are:

Hydro Pump

Ice Beam

Moonblast

Surf

Before getting into the best moveset for the critter in different situations, it is important to look at its elemental type and stats. Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-type Pocket Monster, meaning it benefits from same-type-attack bonus (STAB) when using moves of these types.

The creature is weak to Poison, Grass, and Electric-type attacks. That said, it has seven resistances: Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark, and Dragon.

Tapu Fini has base stats of 189 Attack, 254 Defense, and 172 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Tapu Fini is ineligible for GO Battle League's Great League. In the remaining formats, its best moveset is:

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Charged Attack: Surf and Moonblast

Water Gun deals 3.6 damage per turn (STAB included), and generates 3 energy as well. This makes it a reliable Fast Attack that deals decent chip damage.

Surf is a 78 base power (STAB included) Water-type attack that consumes 40 energy, while Moonblast is a 132 base power (STAB included) Fairy-type attack that takes 60 energy. With Water Gun, it takes this creature 14 and 20 turns, respectively, to get to these attacks.

Best PvE moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Tapu Fini in the anime (Image via TPC)

Being a Legendary Pokemon, Tapu Fini can't defend Gyms for you. However, it can be an effective Water-type Attacker for Gym Battles and low-tier raids. The recommended moveset for that is:

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Charged Attack: Hydro Pump

Best counters to Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Best counters to Tapu Fini in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO are:

Cresselia

Pidgeot

Jellicent

Walrein

Trevenant

Tapu Fini's toughest adversaries in the Master League are:

Metagross

Hero Forme Zacian

Mewtwo

Lugia

Dialga

Tapu Fini is thus a great pick in Pokemon GO's various modes. While it does have certain weaknesses, it's an overall great pick considering the meta.