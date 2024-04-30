Pokemon GO Tapu Fini raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Trainers get ready to face Tapu Fini. As one of the mystical Alola's guardian deities, Tapu Fini is set to appear in five-star raid battles from May 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time until May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. This Water/Fairy-type Pokemon presents a unique challenge and opportunity for those looking to expand their collection with a powerful and rare Pokemon.

Here’s everything you need to know about defeating the Alolan legendary creature, including its weaknesses, best counters, and a sneak peek at the special moves it packs.

There will also be a special Raid Hour from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time on May 8 and May 15. It will give trainers additional chances to battle this elusive Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Tapu Fini Raid Weaknesses

The Water/Fairy Tapu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: As a Water/Fairy-type, the Alolan guardian is primarily weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison attacks. These types should be your first choice when selecting your raid team.

Resistances: The Alolan guardian resists attacks from Dragon-type Pokemon, making them less effective choices.

Stats and Attacks:

Raid Combat Power: 40,978

40,978 Attack: 189

189 Defense: 254

254 Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Hidden Power

Water Gun and Hidden Power Charged Attacks: Surf, Hydro Pump, Moonblast, and Ice Beam.

Best counters in Pokemon GO Tapu Fini Raid

Best counters for the Water/Fairy guardian deity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When building your team, focus on exploiting Tapu Fini’s weaknesses to maximize your damage output. Here are the top Pokemon and movesets to consider:

Mega Venusaur : Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant or Sludge Bomb. Mega Venusaur not only hits hard with Grass-type moves but can also resist Water-type attacks, making it a formidable counter.

: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant or Sludge Bomb. Mega Venusaur not only hits hard with Grass-type moves but can also resist Water-type attacks, making it a formidable counter. Mega Abomasnow : Armed with Leafage and Energy Ball, it’s another strong Grass-type that deals significant damage.

: Armed with Leafage and Energy Ball, it’s another strong Grass-type that deals significant damage. Celebi : With Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm, Celebi offers strong Grass-type moves to cut down the Water Tapu's health effectively.

: With Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm, Celebi offers strong Grass-type moves to cut down the Water Tapu's health effectively. Shaymin : Utilize Zen Headbutt and Grass Knot for a potent mix of Psychic and Grass-type damage.

: Utilize Zen Headbutt and Grass Knot for a potent mix of Psychic and Grass-type damage. Thundurus (Therian Forme) : Volt Switch coupled with Wildbolt Storm or Thunderbolt provides a high electric damage output.

: Volt Switch coupled with Wildbolt Storm or Thunderbolt provides a high electric damage output. Mega Manectric : Thunder Fang and Wild Charge make Mega Manectric a powerhouse of Electric attacks.

: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge make Mega Manectric a powerhouse of Electric attacks. Zapdos and Raikou: Both equipped with Thunder Shock and either Thunderbolt or Zap Cannon (Zapdos) or Wild Charge (Raikou), these Legendary beasts deliver devastating Electric-type damage.

Pokemon GO Tapu Fini catch CP and shiny availability

Tapu Fini and its Shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After a successful raid, this creature can be captured with the following CP ranges:

Normal Weather: 1,556 - 1,632 CP at Level 20

1,556 - 1,632 CP at Level 20 Weather Boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 1,946 - 2,041 CP at Level 25

Capturing this Alolan entity during this period will make it know the exclusive attack, Nature’s Madness. In Trainer Battles, this attack deals 80 power and lowers the opposing Pokemon’s Defense, while in Gyms and raids, it boosts up to 90 power.

For those collectors and shiny hunters, Tapu Fini can indeed be encountered in its shiny form during these raids.

Tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Tapu Fini raids

Join forces: Joining a Pokemon GO Party with friends not only increases your enjoyment but also boosts your damage output.

Joining a Pokemon GO Party with friends not only increases your enjoyment but also boosts your damage output. Mega Evolutions: Rotate through any available Mega Evolutions to maximize the damage boost provided.

Rotate through any available Mega Evolutions to maximize the damage boost provided. Be prepared: Ensure you have enough Max Revives and healing items, as every second count in these intense battles.

Mark your calendars and prepare your teams, as the guardian deity Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO five-star raids awaits your challenge. Whether you’re in it for the powerful moves, the shiny hunt, or simply the thrill of the battle, this raid is sure to bring exciting challenges and rewards.

