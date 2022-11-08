Can Stantler be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Shiny hunting is one of the main reasons why many trainers play Pokemon GO. Ever since the variant's introduction in the second generation of the franchise, they have become the object of obsession for many hardcore trainers. However, unlike the main series, not every shiny variant can be found in the mobile game.

Stantler is one of the more underappreciated picks across every aspect of the franchise. While not typically seen on most trainers' list of favorites, Stantler got a turn in the spotlight following the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, where it finally received the evolution fans have been asking for since its debut.

With the newfound attention on Johto's resident deer Pokemon, many trainers may want to test their luck at getting a hold of its rare shiny variant. However, Niantic is known for being somewhat stingy while releasing certain shiny forms. This is why embarking on research before a hunt is always helpful.

Tips for finding Shiny Stantler in Pokemon GO

𝙒𝙃𝙔𝙇𝘿𝙀 @Whylde_



This is quite an obvious shiny so you won't miss it



pokemongolive.com/post/holiday20… Shiny Stantler will be available soon, first starting with it's holiday costume (a few bells around its neck)This is quite an obvious shiny so you won't miss it Shiny Stantler will be available soon, first starting with it's holiday costume (a few bells around its neck)✨This is quite an obvious shiny so you won't miss it ☺️ 💚✨pokemongolive.com/post/holiday20… https://t.co/RtwOsENlnh

Added to the 2019 winter season, Stantler's shiny form made its debut in its holiday costume. From there, it was made available in standard form, where it continues to be found today. Knowing that finding Shiny Stantler in Pokemon GO is possible, players can begin preparing for their hunt.

The first step to every successful shiny hunt is a quick weather check. Not only will this help trainers better prepare for the temperature, meaning they can hunt longer, but it also provides some insight into what can spawn in a given area. Like the main series, weather is crucial in determining what spawns.

Given Stantler's pure Normal typing, it has the highest chance of spawning in partly cloudy weather. Since the northern hemisphere is nearing winter, partly cloudy weather is more commonplace because the temperature is much colder. Don't forget to dress appropriately before leaving, as shiny hunts may take longer.

A hardy supply of various items is one of the many staples of a fruitful shiny hunt. Be it Poke Balls, Incenses, or Lure Modules, shiny hunters cannot imagine embarking on a hunt without these core items. Ultra Balls would, of course, be the preferred capturing catalyst, but the two lesser ones will do.

Incenses work by attaching themselves to the player to significantly increase the area's general spawn rate as long as the trainer remains mobile. These items last for half an hour outside special holidays or events and can be found at Pokestops or purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store.

Lure Modules work much like incense but are attached to Pokestops and Gyms rather than the player. Given Stantler's typing, the standard variety of Lure Module in Pokemon GO will work the best as the other variants only attract Pokemon of a specific type which doesn't apply to Stantler.

Patroling areas filled with Lured Pokestops with Incense attached to one's avatar will give players the best chance at finding a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While this does not increase the chances of finding one, it does decrease the time it would take for one to show up hypothetically.

