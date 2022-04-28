Can Timburr be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Hunting is just one of the many things for players to do in Pokemon GO.

Unlike the main series, where each shiny variant is available alongside each available Pokemon, only a few Shiny Pokemon are available in Pokemon GO.

With this being the case, many players want to know which Pokemon can appear in their shiny variants before they spend time finding it in the mobile game.

While there are a lot of Shiny Pokemon in the game already, more are typically added alongside certain events.

Enter Timburr, the Muscular Pokemon. Timburr is native to the Unova region and was added to the mobile game on January 10th, 2020.

Luckily for shiny hunters, Timburr can appear in its rare shiny form in Pokemon GO. Timburr can be found as a One-Star Raid Boss right now. This means players can get their hands on a more powerful version of a Shiny Timburr with a bit of luck.

How to find a shiny Timburr in Pokemon GO

Shiny Timburr and its evolved forms as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Critical Slacker on YouTube)

As many players are aware, Timburr can be found in the wild. However, it may not appear as common as other Pokemon like Yungoos or Starly. Fortunately, there are ways to bend the odds in the player's favor.

Using items like Incense and Lure Modules is a great place to start. These items can be used to maximize the general spawn rate in an area, thus indirectly increasing the odds of finding a wild Timburr.

Incenses work by attaching to the player, while Lure Modules attach to a desired Pokestop.

Another key factor to consider when looking for a shiny Timburr in the wild is the weather. Like other entries in the franchise, the weather plays a huge role in determining what Pokemon spawns in the area. For Fighting-type Pokemon like Timburr, players should wait for a cloudy day before beginning their hunt.

Players who still have an unhatched 10-kilometer egg from before March 1st, 2022, could also have a chance of hatching a Timburr from it. Of course, players who hatch a Timburr from these eggs will have a chance to hatch its shiny form upon incubating and walking the required distance.

Hopefully, once all of these conditions have been met, the player will encounter a shiny Timburr to catch and add to their collection in Pokemon GO. However, nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to shiny-hunting.

Players should also keep in mind that it may be worth grinding one-star raids to get a shiny Timburr.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh