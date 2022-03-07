How to catch Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Yungoos, the Loitering Pokemon, has emerged in Pokemon GO thanks to the Season of Alola and the Welcome to Alola event.

A Normal-type Pokemon, Yungoos is a native of the Alola region from the seventh generation of Pokemon games. It isn't mighty on its own but becomes stronger after evolving into Gumshoos, the Stakeout Pokemon.

Thanks to the Alola-centric festivities currently ongoing in Pokemon GO, Yungoos is quite prevalent. This is likely partly because it is similar to Rattata or Hoothoot in previous Pokemon games, having a high appearance rate throughout its home region. This presents a great opportunity for trainers to capture it.

Pokemon GO: Catching Yungoos

Yungoos and its evolution Gumshoos in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon GO trainers are currently playing during the Season of Alola, spotting a Yungoos shouldn't be too difficult. The Pokemon has a high spawn rate compared to their regional counterparts, so active players should spot more than a few Yungoos by playing the game.

However, in the event trainers are having trouble, it may not hurt to use incense or lure modules, which can attract Pokemon and increase their spawns around the player or a Pokestop. As a Normal-type Pokemon, Yungoos can be seen in many different environments, so players shouldn't need to head to a particular place to find them.

Once trainers have tracked down a Yungoos, catching them should be fairly straightforward. This particular Pokemon doesn't have a very high CP ceiling, meaning ordinary Pokeballs should be able to handle its capture easily.

If trainers are still concerned, they can feed Yungoos a Pinap or Razz Berry. Furthermore, landing a curveball throw within the target ring will also improve the chances that Yungoos will be caught.

If Pokemon GO trainers are still struggling to find or catch a Yungoos in the wild in Pokemon GO, they should keep in mind that the Loitering Pokemon is also available in eggs at the moment. Specifically, trainers should focus on hatching 2-kilometer eggs if they'd like a chance at hatching Yungoos.

At the moment, Yungoos has a 12.5 chance of hatching from eggs, according to metrics provided by The Silph Road. This places it in the same probability bracket as Cubone and Poliwag. All three Pokemon currently have the highest chance to hatch within the pool of Pokemon available in 2-kilometer eggs.

Edited by Srijan Sen