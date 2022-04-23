Can Torchic be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular mobile games ever released. With over a million active players across the globe, Niantic has struck a strong market of casual, mobile gamers and Pokemon fans. The mobile geocaching experience has done great for both Niantic and the Pokemon franchise.

The game has a little something for every type of player. For players wanting an excuse to go out for walks and exercise, the game rewards them with caches of in-game rewards like pokeballs, eggs, and stardust. For Pokemon fans, players can transfer their captured Pokemon to their games on the Nintendo Switch.

For a more niche audience, Niantic has added a rare variant of Pokemon introduced in the second generation of the franchise: shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are some of the most valuable and sought-after Pokemon in the franchise, thanks to their unique colors and high rarity.

Shiny Torchic in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Torchic as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/REVERSAL on YouTube)

Unfortunately, unlike the main series, not every shiny Pokemon is made available in Pokemon GO. Niantic typically releases certain shiny Pokemon to coincide with upcoming events. Seasonal events like Halloween or the monthly Community Day event are usually the most common times a new shiny variant is introduced.

Torchic is the first form of the Hoenn region Fire-type starter Pokemon, Blaziken. Players starting their adventure in the Hoenn region can choose between Torchic, Treecko, and Mudkip. These Pokemon were also added alongside other Pokemon in the game native to the Hoenn region.

Some players may want to hunt down the shiny variant of everyone's favorite Kickin' Chicken, Blaziken. Of course, the best way to achieve this goal is to start with its first form. However, some players may not know if Torchic can appear in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Knowing this is the first step to starting the hunt.

May 2019 brought the Torchic Community Day event to Pokemon GO. Blaziken's signature attack, Blast Burn, was added to his arsenal for this event. To make matters even better, Niantic added shiny variants for Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken to the game. Knowing this, players can begin their hunt.

Hunting for shiny Pokemon is a favorite part of every Pokemon game for some players. Shiny Hunters have found some of the best ways to hunt these rare variants of desired Pokemon. This detail holds true for Niantic's mobile game. So how can players find this rare variant?

Torchic as it appears in the Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire animated trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to minimize the amount of time it takes to find a shiny Pokemon is to boost the general spawn rate of an area. The best way to do this is by using Incense. Once the Incense is active, players should start attaching Lures to each nearby Pokestop. This will effectively maximize the spawn rate of a single area.

The weather also plays a crucial role in Pokemon GO. The weather conditions in the game dictate the Pokemon that will spawn in that area. Since Torchic is a Fire-type, players should wait for a sunny day. Sunny days in the game boost the chances for Fire-type Pokemon to spawn.

Knowing this information, players can begin their hunt for the rare shiny Torchic. Once they acquire it, players can choose whether they want to keep it in Pokemon GO or transfer it to their Pokemon Home application to bring it to Pokemon Sword or Shield.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar