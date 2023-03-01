Can Tornadus Incarnate Forme be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Niantic recently revealed what it has in store in Pokemon GO for the month of March. For starters, the game is giving players a chance to get their hands on Tornadus, the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region. However, they will need to participate in Raid Battles to find it.

While access to any Legendary Pokemon in the mobile game always garners a fair amount of hype, many players may set their sights on something more high-value. Shiny-hunting has been a popular aspect of the franchise since the variant's debut in the second generation. This brings us back to Pokemon GO.

While shiny Pokemon are present in the mobile game, Niantic is notoriously stingy when it comes to the appearance of these creatures.

So, what about Tornadus in its Incarnate Forme? Can players find its rare variant in Pokemon GO?

Players can encounter shiny Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Tornadus used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that players will be able to encounter a shiny Tornadus, even in its Incarnate Forme, throughout Pokemon GO's upcoming rotation of Raid Bosses. With this in mind, players can begin preparing for the long process of shiny-hunting through Raid Battles.

The first thing trainers will need to know if they plan on hunting the shiny variant of a Tornadus is that they will have the best of luck doing so on March 1, 2023. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, Tornadus will be a creature of interest for the weekly Raid Hour. This will greatly increase the chances of one spawning in raid locations. This means hunting for its shiny form will take less time.

Pokemon GO players will need to find a way to secure a steady supply of raid passes. These items can be found once per day by spinning photo disks located at any gym spot. While this is a great way to secure one raid attempt, trainers who are looking to find a shiny Tornadus may need to complete multiple raids to do so.

Players can buy raid passes from Pokemon GO's in-app store for 100 Pokecoins. Since this currency can take a while to grind, they would most likely be better off purchasing their raid passes using real money.

With this being the case, trainers will need to buy Pokecoins, with the base rate being $1 USD for 100. Though this amount may seem trivial, it can quickly add up if players do not have good luck with their shiny odds.

Trainers can also choose to spend money on medicinal items like potions and revives. These items are must-haves for those looking to grind raids, as players will have to heal their party at some point.

Some of the best counters that trainers can bring to this fight are offensive Rock, Ice, and Electric-type creatures. Xurkitree, Mamoswine, and Shadow Weavile are all great choices for players looking to breeze through these raids.

