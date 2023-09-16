Can you transfer Cloned Pokemon to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask through HOME?

The Pokemon franchise contains a fair amount of glitches, but they seem more frequent in modern titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is primarily due to the rushed development schedule of new games. Among the most famous glitches that players have encountered in these modern releases are those that result in the cloning of existing Pocket Monsters.

With many of these glitches being already known, many players have tried to find ways to transfer these cloned creatures into modern titles. While most attempts are unsuccessful, some trainers may be wondering if the latest transferring software to be released from The Pokemon Company will finally yield the desired results.

Why cloned Pokemon are not allowed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cloned Pokemon cannot be transferred to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Pokemon Home or any similar software. While the exact science behind the programming is not commonly known, Game Freak considers obtaining creatures through these methods cheating and has made efforts to minimize the likelihood of these glitches occurring.

Apart from cloned creatures, famous glitch Pocket Monsters cannot be transferred to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, either. For those who may not know, glitch species come about due to an error in the programming. The most infamous one is Missingno from Pokemon Red and Blue.

Many players tried to replicate these glitches when the original Pokemon games dropped on the Nintendo 3DS eShop for the virtual console line of downloadable titles. Since the eShop versions of these titles could connect to the Pokemon Bank application, many tried to transfer Missingno and similar glitch Pocket Monsters to the app but to no avail.

This brings us to the latest rendition of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. It has been confirmed that glitched and cloned Pokemon that could be found in prior builds of the game cannot be transferred using the Pokemon Home application.

The only way players can exchange these creatures is through trading between systems, which can be rather cumbersome for one player to do by themselves.

These sorts of glitches are most commonly used to save time when it comes to breeding competitively viable specimens in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since the breeding process can be tedious, many players have found ways to manipulate the code of the games to allow them to clone certain creatures and get a higher quantity of perfect Pocket Monsters to trade between profiles or breed further.

Cheaters tend to use external sites and applications to make and transfer hacked creatures with the exact stats and movesets they desire. Since these hacked-in Pocket Monsters have become so common, many trainers have stopped using online trading features in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like Wonder Trade, for fear of unknowingly obtaining these illegitimate species.