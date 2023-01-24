Can Tynamo be shiny in the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Tomorrow marks Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event. As many will know, these occurrences are held as a sort of mini-Community Day to give players a chance to catch some of the more obscure creatures in the franchise. Next on the chopping block is Tynamo, the Electric-type that first debuted in Pokemon Black and White.

While many players will partake in this upcoming event for the chance to add this creature and its evolutions to their collection, some may have their sights set higher. The concept of Shiny Pokemon often attracts trainers to any event that hosts a heightened spawn rate for any creature in the game.

However, as many trainers are aware, Niantic is a bit picky with what creatures are and are not allowed to appear in their shiny variants. These rare forms are often reserved for pocket monsters that see a bit more limelight in the anime, main series, or ones that have left their mark on Pokemon GO. So, what about Tynamo?

Shiny Tynamo in Pokemon GO: MIA or on the way?

Tynamo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Tynamo's shiny form is still absent from Pokemon GO. This means that trainers will not be able to find it during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. With the next occasion, Crackling Voltage, bringing two new Shiny Electric-type Pokemon, it is surprising that this specific form is still unavailable.

So, when can players expect Shiny Tynamo to make an appearance? Sadly, no information on this form of the Electric-type has been released. Since it is not exactly a notable fan-favorite, it could be quite a while before this creature makes an appearance in its rare variety. So, why should players be bothered with this Spotlight Hour if not to find a Shiny Pokemon?

Like every other Spotlight Hour event in the game, Tynamo's hosts a special bonus that trainers can take advantage of. For this occasion, they will receive double the number of candies when they catch a Pokemon. This means that instead of receiving the standard three candies when catching a Tynamo, players will instead get six.

In total, trainers will need 125 Tynamo candies and an Unova stone in order to evolve their Tynamo all the way into Eelektross. With such a large amount of candies required, this event can be a real time-saver for those who need to add each member of the Tynamo line to their Pokedex or want to try using Eelektross in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

While it is unfortunate that trainers will not be able to find any shiny variants of the spotlight creatures during the upcoming event, it is still worth participating in thanks to the large amount of candies that they can gain during the event. Players may even be able to use this candy bonus to get more when they take down and capture a Raid Boss.

Only time will tell when they will be able to get their hands on a Shiny Tynamo in Pokemon GO. Given that the creature is an eel, it may debut during a marine-themed event in the summer. It is also possible that Tynamo may be the spotlight creature during a future Community Day event that will bring its shiny form, however, this is only speculation.

