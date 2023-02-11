Can Vulpix and Ninetales be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Go Battle Day: Vulpix goes live in Pokemon GO this Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 12 am and will be available until 11:59 pm local time. Vulpix is a guaranteed reward in this one-day event, and players will encounter it between 11 am and 2 pm local time. Evolving it during the Battle Day will get you a Ninetales, which knows the Fast Move Ember.

Since shiny hunting is a popular hobby of Pokemon GO players, one might wonder if the Vulpix that appears as a reward between 11 am and 2 pm, as well as the Ember-knowing Ninetales, could present itself in that exclusive form.

Niantic has lately been quite generous in consistently adding shiny variants of creatures to Pokemon GO, the latest of which were Tapu Lele and Frillish, released during the Valentine's Day 2023 event. Fortunately, both Vulpix and Ninetales are receiving the same treatment.

Shiny Vulpix can be acquired as part of the Go Battle Day rewards in Pokemon GO

Shiny Vulpix will have an increased chance of appearing during the Go Battle Day event in Pokemon GO throughout the day on February 12, 2023.

This creature is light yellow with pale sage-green ears and feet. The fur embellishments on its head and tail are pale orange. The overall palette is much softer compared to the regular form's bright colors, giving it an aesthetic pastel-like look.

From 11 am to 2 pm local time, standard Vulpix is guaranteed to appear as the first win reward on the Basic Track in each set of five matches. On the Premium Track, it will present itself as a prize every time you win, as all the bonuses in this path are encounters. This means you will have a much higher chance of running into a shundo Vulpix if you get the Premium Track.

The number of sets you can play will also be increased to 20 during this event, meaning you can participate in up to 100 PvP battles. This also means you will be able to unlock many more rewards from combat. Additionally, you will get 4x Stardust via win bonuses, making this Battle Day an ideal occasion to invest a Star Piece into farming Stardust.

The two Pokemon GO battle leagues that will be active during the event are the Ultra League and Love Cup: Great League Edition. You will also be able to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research, rewards for which include Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and a Vulpix encounter.

Evolving shiny Vupix during the event will give you a shiny Ninetales that knows Ember

You can evolve Vulpix into a Ninetales during the event using 50 Candies, and doing so will get you a Ninetales that knows the featured Fast Move Ember. Since this is considered to be one of the best Fast Moves of the Fox Pokemon, it can be helpful in combat.

Since you have a higher chance of running into a shiny Vulpix during the Battle Day, you will also have greater odds of encountering a shinyNinetales.

This creature looks distinctly different from its regular form. It is white in color compared to the regular variant's pale yellow. It retains the original's piercing red eyes, however, but replaces the bright orange accents at its tail's end with icy blue ones. If you have seen Game of Thrones, it is sure to remind you of Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost.

Go Battle Day brings you the perfect opportunity to get shiny versions of Vulpix and Ninetales alongside other rewards, so be sure to take full advantage of it to get one of these cute shundos.

