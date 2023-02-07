Pokemon GO February 6-12 (2023): Valentine's Day, Luvdisc limited Research Day, and more

The new week is stacked with exciting adventures for Pokemon GO players, including the debuts of long-awaited Pocket Monster forms. Mega Gardevoir will finally make its way to Niantic's popular AR title, while Shiny Frillish and Shiny Tapu Lele will make their debuts.

The developers at Niantic have already revealed the February 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO, with the current month set to bring the season of Mythical Wishes to an end.

The long-anticipated GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas and Global events are slated to be held later this month and will mark the debut of Primal Reversion.

This article lists all the major highlights from this week that players will get to engage in the game.

Everything that players need to know to prepare for this week in Pokemon GO

1) Valentine's Day 2023

The event is slated to be held from Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. The event will mark the debuts of Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Frillish, and Shiny Tapu Lele.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we have some sweet treats for you this year! Join us on February 8, 2023, to kick off #PokemonGO's Valentine's Day celebration!

The event bonus will provide players with 2x Stardust from opening Gifts. Furthermore, Lure Modules will last for two hours when activated during the event. To learn more about the event, interested readers can check out this article.

2) Luvdisc Limited Research Day

This event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. Trainers will be able to get Limited Field Research tasks when they interact with Photo Disks at PokeStops during the Luvdisc Limited Research Day event.

Meet Luvdisc (Image via Pokemon GO)

The featured Field Research encounter for these tasks is Luvdisc, whose shiny variant will be available during the event. It will also have a host of other wild encounters for players to interact with and capture.

3) GO Battle Day: Vulpix

The GO Battle Day: Vulpix event will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, starting at 12:00 am local time and lasting until 11:59 pm local time. Players will get 4x Stardust from wins, with the maximum number of sets that they can play increased from five to 20.

From 11:00 am local time to 2:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO players will have an increased possibility of encountering a shiny variant of Vulpix. The Pocket Monster is also guaranteed to appear as a reward encounter. If players evolve Vulpix during the event, they will get a Ninetales with the Fast Attack Ember learned.

4) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, February 7, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. It is set to feature the Generation I Pocket Monster, Pidgey. The event bonus will see Pokemon GO trainers enjoy 2x Evolution XP.

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, February 7, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Pidgey appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.

This week's Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. During this period, Tapu Lele will appear frequently in Five-Star Raids, with its shiny variant also making a debut.

5) GO Battle League

This week's GO Battle League schedule for Pokemon GO players is as follows:

February 2 to February 9

Ultra League

Ultra Premier

February 9 to February 16

Ultra League

Love Cup: Great League Edition

6) Five-star and Mega Raid schedule

The Five-Star and Mega Raid bosses in Pokemon GO this week are as follows:

Registeel (Five-Star Raid boss from February 1 to February 8)

Mega Gengar (Mega Raid boss from February 1 to February 8)

The upcoming Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule for this week is as follows:

Tapu Lele (5-Star Raid boss from February 8 to February 15)

Mega Gardevoir (Mega Raid boss from February 8 to February 15)

Players can check out what lies ahead in February 2023 in Pokemon GO here.

