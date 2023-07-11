Can Wailmer be shiny in Pokemon GO?

A new week in Pokemon GO means another Spotlight Hour to look forward to. On July 11, 2023, players will be able to find Wailmer more commonly in the wild from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. While this is a great opportunity for trainers to get the 400 required candies to evolve Wailmer into Wailord, many may be looking for something a bit rarer to add to their collection: the creature's shiny variant.

While not every shiny Pokemon is available in the game, can players find Wailmer's special form when the upcoming Spotlight Hour event begins?

Tips for finding shiny Wailmer in Pokemon GO

It has been confirmed that shiny Wailmer will be available for trainers to find and catch in Pokemon GO, courtesy of the upcoming Spotlight Hour. However, despite what some trainers may think, the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon do not increase for the duration of this event.

With this in mind, the best way players can increase their chances of encountering a shiny Wailmer during the Spotlight Hour would be to flood the general spawn rate of an area. Thankfully, Niantic has given trainers a few different ways to greatly influence the spawn rates using location and a couple of different consumable items.

Weather plays a surprisingly big role in what creatures can spawn in a given area. To increase the likelihood of encountering Wailmer, players will need to hunt in areas currently experiencing rainy weather. Once an area like this is found, trainers can establish a patrol route using Lure Modules and Incense.

Is Wailmer any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Since Wailmer is not a fully evolved Pokemon, it is not advised for use in serious competitive play. However, for newer players looking to get into the side modes of the game, like raids and gyms, the creature is a great companion.

Wailmer is a great choice for low-level players looking to defend a gym. Its high stamina stat makes it a useful pick for those with limited creatures at their disposal.

Overall, while Wailmer is not a great choice for the average player, having one is a great idea for those who are just starting their journey in Pokemon GO. For competitive or raid usage, trainers should evolve their Wailmer into Wailord before using it.

How to evolve Wailmer into Wailord in Pokemon GO

The only way players can evolve a Wailmer into a Wailord is by collecting and consuming 400 candies. This is one of the highest amounts required out of all of the other creatures in the franchise.

However, thanks to the upcoming Spotlight Hour increasing the number of Wailmer that spawn, this amount will be much easier to collect.

