Can Woobat be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Woobat is a Flying/Psychic-type bat in Pokemon GO, and it evolves into a creature known as Swoobat. However, some trainers may be curious about whether the Pocket Monster has a shiny form available.

Fortunately for trainers, the answer is yes. Woobat's shiny form was released during Pokemon GO Fest in 2022. This means that wherever players can encounter Woobat, they have the potential to spot its shiny form.

Woobat's shiny form possesses green fur coloration compared to its usual blue. It won't lose this greenish hue when it evolves into Swoobat.

If Pokemon GO players are looking for a good opportunity to snag a shiny Woobat, they're in luck. Woobat's Spotlight Hour is the next event in February's event calendar.

How to catch shiny Woobat during Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour

Woobat and Swoobat's shiny forms in Pokemon GO (Image via GoPokeStevee/YouTube)

Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on February 14, 2023. During this time, Woobat will spawn more often in the wild to the point where trainers may not find many other Pokemon. This is perfect for shiny hunters, as more Woobat encounters mean more chances to find its shiny form in the wild.

An hour is admittedly not a ton of time to find a shiny variant. However, this event still presents the best opportunity to catch Woobat exclusively for a prolonged period of time and without much searching involved.

If trainers want to prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour, there are a few things they'll want to do. The most notable is to collect Pokeballs, incense, and standard lure modules while also finding a location with a high population density to ensure continued spawns.

However, simply participating should yield more than a few encounters with Woobat during the event. Woobat's shiny form takes a little luck to find in the wild, even with boosted spawns.

In the event that Pokemon GO players do employ incense and lure modules, it's wise to keep moving while they're active. Movement ensures that any new spawns on the overworld map appear on a player's screen and refresh when necessary. Moving also boosts the overall effectiveness of incense based on how far a trainer moves.

Furthermore, as long as trainers stay near a Pokestop with a lure module attached, they won't miss out on the spawns drawn to the stop via the lure.

In addition to the increased appearance of Woobat during this event, trainers will also receive double Stardust when they catch any Pocket Monster during the Spotlight Hour. Even if they miss out on a shiny Woobat, the large amounts of Woobat candy and Stardust may be a nice consolation prize, if nothing else.

The Stardust may even come in handy in trading scenarios, and players can even trade for a shiny Woobat if they miss out on catching one. Since the next Spotlight Hour is so close to starting, it only makes sense that more than a few trainers will obtain a shiny Woobat during the event.

