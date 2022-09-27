Can Yveltal be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

As Niantic continues to update Pokemon GO, they have added several shiny forms to the game.

More often than not, a shiny variation does not debut with a Pokemon. A special event will take place at some point in the future, when they decide to unlock the shiny and make it available to players.

When it comes to the Legendary Yvetal, who joined the game on May 18, 2021, its shiny is just now being added. That is right, trainers can battle it in Raids and afterwards, it has a chance to be shiny.

Shiny Yveltal debuts during Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2022

Fashion Week has begun and will be active from Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10 AM local time to Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8 PM local time. There will be costumed Pokemon, exclusive bonuses, and plenty of Raids.

Trainers can partake in the most challenging of Raids to face Yveltal. These 5-star Raids will be available all throughout Fashion Week and will see the debut of Yveltal's shiny form in Pokemon GO.

It changes from its typical red and black color scheme to a red and white variation. Players will notice that it is in its shiny form if a burst of stars and sparkles come from its body when they first encounter it after defeating it in a Raid.

How to catch shiny Yveltal

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2022 may be the debut of shiny Yveltal, but it does not include any increased chances of finding the shiny version. Trainers will still have to put in the work to get their hands on it.

This means having to battle in quite a few Yveltal Raids in hopes of getting lucky after just a handful rather than a couple dozen or so. Here are some tips on defeating Yveltal to even be able to see if it is shiny:

Use a Premium Raid Pass in-person or receive an invite and use a Remote Raid Pass from afar

Remote Raid Pass users do less damage, so keep that in mind when deciding how to take on a 5-Star Yveltal Raid

Challenge Yveltal with several other trainers as Legendary 5-Star Raids are the hardest to defeat

Bring a Pokemon with Rock, Electric, Ice, or Fairy-type attacks as that is what Yveltal is weak to as a Dark/Flying-type

Using a Pokemon with the same type as the attack it uses will deal more damage due to a Same Type Attack Bonus

Use a Razz Berry or Golden Razz Berry to increase catch odds before throwing the Raid-exclusive Premier Ball

Try to land a Nice, Great, or Excellent Curve Ball Throw for event better catch odds and extra EXP if caught

The only way to know if Yveltal is shiny in Pokemon GO is to defeat it in a Raid first. Its Raid appearance will be normal, but it will show up in its shiny form during the catch encounter later.

If the Yveltal is not shiny in Pokemon GO, don't sweat it. There's still a chance to catch a strong Legendary Pokemon and with it being in 5-star Raids consistently throughout Fashion Week, there are plenty of chances to try again.

