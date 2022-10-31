Can Zorua be traded in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

With the second part of Pokemon GO's Halloween event coming to an end, trainers all over the world have had plenty of opportunities to catch the newly added Zorua. Many people, however, may not have had the opportunity to encounter the new monster yet, whether due to a lack of interest in the game or sheer misfortune in spawn rates.

Fortunately, similar to the main series entries, players in Niantic's mobile game can trade various creatures with other trainers. However, there are a few more limitations. First, players must collect enough Stardust, which varies depending on the Pokemon. Second, players can only trade with other players they know.

One of the most significant restrictions in Pokemon GO is the prohibition on trading certain monsters to other players. This rule prevents cheaters from moving their hacked Pokemon to other accounts. But does this rule keep players from trading Zorua to their friends?

Trading Zorua in Pokemon GO: Everything to Know

Official artwork showcasing Zorua's debut in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Zorua was not available for players to encounter in the wild when it first debuted in the Pokemon franchise. Instead, it was hidden behind an event for the previous games, Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver. In these games, players may receive an event with a short quest and a story centered on Celebi.

After completing this story and receiving their Celebi, the player must transfer it to their new copy of Pokemon Black and White. This could be accomplished by completing the game and visiting the Transfer Lab post-game. Players could only receive Zorua after taking Celebi to a specific building in Castelia City.

TThis has changed some players' perspectives on Zorua and its evolution as a Mythical Pokemon. This, however, is not the case. This feature was only made as a tie-in for the upcoming Zoroark: Master of Illusions film, as a similar event could be completed to receive Zorua's evolution, Zoroark.

This is all related to Pokemon GO. Zorua and Zoroark can be traded between players and their friends because they are not Mythical Pokemon. This is demonstrated by the inability of players to trade Mythical Pokemon such as Meloetta and Zarude while Zorua and Zoroark remain free and unrestricted.

Knowing that Zorua can be traded, players will need a substantial amount of Stardust if they want to trade one to a friend who may have missed out on the Tricky Fox Pokemon's abundant spawn rate as a result of Pokemon GO's Halloween event. While this is not a resource that can be purchased in-game, it is easily farmed.

The simplest way to earn Stardust is to capture every wild Pokemon that players come across. Though it may appear tedious, this can be completely automated with the help of auto-catching accessories. On a good day, a quick patrol in a small block with multiple Pokestops can yield tonnes of Stardust.

