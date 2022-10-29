How to get Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Zorua and its evolution Zoroark have finally arrived in Pokemon GO with the release of the second half of the game's Halloween event.

Zorua was initially scheduled to make its debut in the Shuppet Spotlight Hour on October 25, 2022. However, a game-breaking bug forced Niantic to postpone its much-anticipated arrival.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp

pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… Trainers, we’re happy to announce that the previously reported issues have now been resolved, and Zorua will appear globally in the wild starting now! We’d like to thank everyone for their patience. Trainers, we’re happy to announce that the previously reported issues have now been resolved, and Zorua will appear globally in the wild starting now! We’d like to thank everyone for their patience.pokemongolive.com/post/halloween…

Much like Ditto, Zorua and Zoroark have the unique ability to change their physical appearances to match that of any other creature in the franchise. This is thanks to their battle ability, Illusion. Unlike Ditto, however, this change is only cosmetic in the main series.

While this expert trickery cannot be used in Pokemon GO's Battle League, Zorua and Zoroark are still worth adding to any trainer's collection. But how can players go about finding these new creatures?

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Zorua into Zoroark using Zorua Candy

Pokemon GO trainers can catch Zorua in the wild and evolve it into Zoroark using Zorua Candy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter Zorua in the wild, but it will be difficult for them to catch it. This is due to the conditions under which it can be found on the map.

Zorua will appear on the map disguised as whatever Pokemon is currently set as the trainer's buddy. This means that the best way to spot it in the wild is to set an oddball Pokemon that one would not normally find in the wild (like Lugia or Mewtwo) as their buddy. This way, the Tricky Fox Pokemon will stick out like a sore thumb.

Trainers can then evolve Zorua into Zoroark using 50 Zorua Candy. To speed up the process, they can present any wild Zorua with a Pinap Berry before catching it. If players catch Zorua after feeding it, they will get more Zorua Candy. Rare Candy can also be converted to Zorua Candy.

Zoroark is a decent offensive Pokemon. It is weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves but is resistant against Dark, Psychic, and Ghost-type attacks. It can be used in raids or against Team Rocket.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp

#PokemonGOHalloween Aha! It wasn’t your buddy causing all the mischief — it was the Tricky Fox Pokémon, Zorua! Find out what tricks await you and your buddy... Aha! It wasn’t your buddy causing all the mischief — it was the Tricky Fox Pokémon, Zorua! Find out what tricks await you and your buddy...#PokemonGOHalloween https://t.co/VgKSvVHhpN

Given its pure Dark typing, Zorua will spawn more frequently in specific weather conditions. In Pokemon GO, Dark-type creatures spawn more frequently in foggy weather. Considering this fact, a quick check of the local forecast can make a big difference when determining what types of Pokemon players can expect to find.

Additionally, the use of consumable items like Lure Modules and Incense can greatly increase the general spawn rate of an area. While there is no way to increase the likelihood of Zorua spawning, the general boost can significantly help during hunts and while collecting candy for evolution.

Those looking to obtain Zoroark should hunt now rather than later. Zorua's spawn rate will be significantly reduced after the second part of Pokemon GO's Halloween event.

The event began on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will run until Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Poll : 0 votes