Can Zubat be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players have likely encountered Zubat on more than a few occasions.

Zubat is commonly seen all over the game map along with other common Pokemon, but some trainers are wondering whether it has a shiny form available for capture.

The good news is that the answer is yes. Zubat's shiny form was added during Pokemon GO's "Team GO Rocket Disruption" event in 2019. It has been sporadically appearing in the game ever since.

Those who are hoping to capture a shiny Zubat of their own will have a fantastic opportunity to do so in a few days.

How to catch shiny Zubat during Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II event

Zubat's shiny form takes on a green tint in Pokemon GO and can be caught in the Halloween Part II event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II event will begin on October 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will run until November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

During this time, Zubat will have its spawning behavior increased in the wild, giving trainers ample opportunities to capture its shiny form. Though its shiny variant will be available, players will likely have to encounter as many Zubat as possible to trigger an appearance.

Tips for finding a shiny Zubat during Halloween Part II

Head out into your world in Pokemon GO and keep moving. The more distance you cover, the more opportunities the game map has to refresh your nearby spawns. Tap on every Zubat you find, as each encounter may yield a shiny appearance. To improve your odds, be sure to activate any Incense you have available. These items will increase the spawning of Pokemon around you as you move, improving your shiny-hunting chances considerably. If you'd like to stay in one place for some time, bring along a Lure Module or two. When attached to a Pokestop, these items will attract Pokemon to them. Be sure to use a standard Lure Module, as the specialized lures won't attract Zubat, according to current spawning pools. Keep hunting. It can take quite some time to spot a shiny when they aren't guaranteed. The more Zubat you find in the wild, the higher your chances of finding a shiny.

Running for a total of five days, Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II event should present a very solid timeframe to spot and catch a shiny Zubat. However, trainers will still be able to catch it even after the event ends.

It's important to remember that Zubat is quite common in most parts of the in-game world, so finding it shouldn't be too much of an issue.

As long as a trainer is persistent in the hunt, a shiny Zubat is sure to appear at some point. This particular shiny form is far from the rarest compared to the likes of Axew and Pikachu Libre.

For this reason, players with sufficient willpower and plenty of Pokeballs should be able to spot their shiny Zubat sooner rather than later.

