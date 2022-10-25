How to claim Prime Gaming rewards in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

In partnership with Niantic and Pokemon GO, Amazon Prime Gaming offers in-game rewards regularly for players with an active Amazon Prime account. The items and resources differ with each release, but they're all certainly worth it.

Considering items have only increased in price in recent months in Pokemon GO, trainers who have an active Amazon Prime account certainly won't want to miss out on this opportunity. As long as they can log in to their Amazon Prime account, they can redeem a one-time use code to receive free items to aid them in their Pokemon journey.

For players who may not be familiar with the code redemption process, the process is incredibly simple and straightforward.

Redeeming Pokemon GO codes via Prime Gaming

Regular packages of free items are certainly worth picking up in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

At the moment, trainers can receive 20 Ultra Balls, five Max Revives, and a Super Incubator simply by redeeming their Prime Gaming code. With just a few clicks and a couple keystrokes, they can have these items immediately deposited into their bag.

Redeeming your Prime Gaming code in Pokemon GO

Head to Prime Gaming's page for the game at https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/pokemongo to see what offers are available. If items can be redeemed, they'll be highlighted with a "claim now" banner above them. Click the claim button to receive a prompt. Your offer has been claimed. However, the job is not yet finished. On the pop-up banner, a code will be placed in a field reading "Your Code." If you're on mobile, you can directly copy this code to your clipboard. If you're viewing the code on desktop or another device, you'll need to enter the code manually. Log into the game app and tap the Pokeball icon, then the shop icon. At the bottom of the in-game shop will be a text entry field for codes. Enter your Prime Gaming code here and tap "redeem." The items should then be deposited into your bag. Alternatively, if you'd like to claim the code online without opening the game app, head to https://rewards.nianticlabs.com/pokemongo/signin and enter your Pokemon GO login credentials. You can also log in via Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids. Enter your Prime Gaming code in the following screen and press the "submit" button. Your items should be available in your bag upon the next in-game login.

Prime Gaming releases new rewards on a fairly regular basis, so be sure to check in to find any additional offers. If you subscribe to Prime Gaming's newsletter, you can even receive notifications in your inbox regarding new rewards. This should help ensure that you never miss an opportunity to claim your free items.

Items can go quite a long way in Pokemon GO, and running out can be a real nuisance. However, Prime Gaming can help ensure that you don't burn through your stock of items easily. With some assistance, you can continue catching Pokemon and battling at your leisure.

