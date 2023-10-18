Clodsire is coming to Pokemon GO, and here's why you should be excited

Pokemon GO’s Community Day event is one of the most exciting events in the whole game. Not only does it give you easy access to shiny Pocket Monsters, but it also gives Community Day exclusive moves to the creature being featured. While we are still in the month of October, the official GO website has thrown light on the Community Day event for the month of November.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about this unique and exciting Community Day coming to Pokemon GO.

What can you expect from the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Wooper and Paldean Wooper family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to information on the website, the Community Day event during the month of November will feature dual Pokemon for the first time – Wooper and its Paldean variant, Paldean Wooper.

Regular Wooper will be a Water- and Ground-type beast. While Paldean Wooper will have Poison and Ground elemental typing.

Besides the debut of Paldean Wooper, you will also see Clodsire, Paldean Wooper’s evolution, making its debut in GO.

Furthermore, you will get a lot of bonuses during this Community Day event in the game.

Bonuses during the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Every Community Day event comes with a bunch of bonuses that make people excited and want to play the game. The Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event will enjoy its own set of bonuses:

You will get two times Catch Candy for every creature that you catch during the event.

You will have twice the chance of getting Candy XL for every creature you catch. You must be at level 31 or above to enjoy this bonus.

Eggs placed in Incubators during the Community Day event will have half Hatch Distance. This means that if you put a 12 km egg in an Incubator, you only have to walk for 6 kilometers.

If you use a Lure Module during the event, it will last for three hours.

The same goes for Incense. If you activate an Incense during the event, it will last for three hours.

You will get an extra Special Trade during the event.

All trades will cost 50% less Stardust during the event.

Featured moves during Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day in Pokemon GO

Regular Quagsire will be receiving Surf as the exclusive move. Clodsire is going to receive Mega Horn as its exclusive Community Day move.

Will Shiny Wooper be available during Wooper Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Wooper family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like every creature featured in Community Day events, Wooper will also have its shiny variant during its feature.

Shiny Wooper will come with boosted shiny odds of one in 20 encounters. Shiny Wooper will be pink, strikingly different from the dull blue color of the normal variant.

Paldean Wooper, which is normally brown, will turn slightly purplish if shiny.

When is the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

The dual creature Community Day event for Wooper and Paldean Wooper will go down on November 5, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.