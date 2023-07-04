10 creepiest Pokemon of all time

The Pokemon franchise, typically designed for children, has a very family-friendly approach. However, after every release of another generation, they introduce some creatures with very Erie aspects. Throughout the franchise's history, ghost types could possess or disturb other living things. But this is not just a list of ghosts but a few others who cause goosebumps.

Pokedex entries only give us a glimpse into their true nature. In this list, we will discover some of them that still give us a sense of how creepy Pokemon can be.

Pallosand, Hypno, and eight other creepy Pokemon of all time

1) Mawile - the Deceiver Pokemon (Steel/Fairy)

Mega Mawile from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mawile is inspired by the Japanese folklore, Futakuchi-onna, a yokai or monster with two mouths, one at the front of her head and one at the back of her neck. The woman's skull split apart to form a mouth and devour anyone she wishes to

Considering the lore, the creators did not hesitate to make this creature look as menacing as possible. Its Alpha Sapphire Pokedex entry says it fools other beings with its cute face, and when they let their guard down, it chomps them down with the massive jaws on its back. If this is not enough, its mega evolution adds another jaw in the back.

2) Pallosand - the Sand Castle Pokemon (Ghost/Ground)

Ash and Pallosand from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palossand and its pre-evolved form Sandygast were born of grudges, possessing a mound of sand. This beach nightmare is known to drain the life force of anyone close to it. It's easy to be fooled by their appearance as regular sand. However, that is what causes the demise of many creatures.

Palossand takes one step ahead in the creepy scale with its violent entry, stating that after draining its victims' vitality, the bones dry up and remain in its body under all the sand.

3) Cubone - the Lonely Pokemon (Ground)

Cubone's story is the most popular due to its many appearances in the anime series. Almost every Pokedex entry states that it wears its deceased mother's skull on its head. Although the story hints at sadness, some fans find the repeating pattern creepy.

To explain this further, every Cubone has the same appearance. This means they all wear their mother's skull and respond in the same twisted way to this trauma. This leaves this sad process never-ending. In addition, upon evolution, the skull fuses with the main body, causing every Cubone to suffer in this inevitable process.

4) Yvetal - the Destruction Pokemon (Dark/Flying)

This legendary entity is known as the bringer of death as it absorbs life force from every living creature with just a gust of wind from its wings. When it reaches the end of its life cycle, it becomes a cocoon that absorbs life from its surroundings. In its cocoon, Yveltal enters a 1000-year slumber.

5) Darkrai - the Pitch Black Pokemon (Dark)

Darkrai can invade its victims' dreams and torture them with unending nightmares that it shows at its own will. It is frightening enough to imagine a single being having so much control. However, this is shown so clearly in the games. We’ve seen people left in a terrifying, slumber state, where they only respond by talking about nightmares they witnessed.

6) Mimikyu - the Disguise Pokemon (Ghost/Fairy)

Mimkyu is a lonely pocket monster that wears a ragged costume of the popular electric mouse Pikachu to gain the attention of humans. As sad as this may seem, this creature has a balance of creepiness as what lies under the costume has caused the death of many for just looking at it.

It is said that the pitch-black shadow that leaks out of the costume is a very frightening sight to witness. Its Pokedex entry says a scientist peeked under its rag for research. However, the scientist died of a mysterious disease.

7) Hypno - the Hypnosis Pokemon (Psychic)

Hypno hypnotizes children using the pendulum in its hand and takes them away from safety. Its Pokédex entries across most regions describe how this creature will hypnotize its victims and devour their dreams.

Three Isles is a well-known arc in first-generation games. In this game segment, you rescue a lost girl kidnapped by a Hypno and taken deep into the forest. You will find her terrified, and you'll be forced to battle the Hypno that took her.

8) Banette - the Marionette Pokemon (Ghost)

Banette is a doll bought to life due to the prejudice it holds against the child that threw it away. It is said to roam the world looking for the child that disowned it. This creature's dark red eyes and zipped mouth are menacing enough, but they also make one wonder how it is only alive for revenge.

9) Guzzlord - the Junkivore Pokemon (Dark/Dragon)

Guzzlord is an ultra beast that eats anything in its path, living or non-living. It is said to have a black hole within itself, leaving it unsatisfied with the amount it has consumed already. It just wanders about, consuming everything in its wake.

Sun Pokedex entry states Guzzlord can gobble down mountains and whole buildings. We see this happen when we encounter this creature in the Ultra Wormhole. You will be sent to a world with a menacing sight of a destructed city and spot this beast far in the distance, devouring buildings.

10) Parasect - Mushroom Pokemon (Bug/Grass)

From the original 151 Kanto list, this cute bug's backstory is pretty understated. As a Paras, the mushrooms on its back consume nutrients from the host bug and control their actions slightly.

But by the time it evolves, the fungus completely takes over the body and mind, turning the bug into a lifeless zombie. The mushroom then leaves its spores in Parasect’s eggs restarting this vicious cycle

