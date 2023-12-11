Pokemon GO Cryogonal: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Learning Cryogonal’s best moveset and counters in Pokemon GO will help you make the most out of one of the more unique Pocket Monsters in the game. If you participated in the Catch Mastery Ice Timed Research, you probably found yourself a Cryogonal with good PvP IVs. However, good IVs need a well-built Pokemon to be useful on the battlefield.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Cryogonal in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Cryogonal in GO.

Cryogonal best moveset in Pokemon GO

Best PvE moveset for Cryogonal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cryogonal best PvE moveset in GO

The best offensive PvE moveset for Cryogonal in GO is Frost Breath as the Fast move with Aurora Beam and Solar Beam as the Charged moves.

Your best option is to use Frost Breath and Aurora Beam. Since these moves match the elemental typing of Cryogonal, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Cryogonal PvP moveset in GO

Ice Shard as the Fast move with Night Slash and Aurora Beam as the Charged moves is the best PvP moveset for Cryogonal in GO.

Is Cryogonal any good in Pokemon GO?

While Cryogonal looks cool, it isn't a worthy pick in PvE or PvP battles due to unfavorable stats. Moreover, Cryogonal doesn't have a good moveset to back it on the battlefield.

Cryogonal strengths and weaknesses

Cryogonal is an Ice-type beast, making it vulnerable to the following typings:

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

Cryogonal is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ice

All moves that Cryogonal can learn in Pokemon GO

Cryogonal is not good in PvP battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cryogonal can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Cryogonal can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Ice Shard

Frost Breath

Charged moves:

Cryogonal can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Aurora Beam

Night Slash

Solar Beam

Water Pulse

Cryogonal counters in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Cryogonal in your battles:

Mega Blaziken

Shadow Metagross

Mega Charizard Y

Reshiram

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Entei

Shadow Rampardos

Terrakion

Mega Charizard X

Shadow Chandelure

Metagross

Heatran

Mega Houndoom

Aside from the abovementioned monsters, counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Cryogonal.