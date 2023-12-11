Pokemon GO Cryogonal: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Learning Cryogonal’s best moveset and counters in Pokemon GO will help you make the most out of one of the more unique Pocket Monsters in the game. If you participated in the Catch Mastery Ice Timed Research, you probably found yourself a Cryogonal with good PvP IVs. However, good IVs need a well-built Pokemon to be useful on the battlefield.
In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Cryogonal in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Cryogonal in GO.
Cryogonal best moveset in Pokemon GO
Cryogonal best PvE moveset in GO
The best offensive PvE moveset for Cryogonal in GO is Frost Breath as the Fast move with Aurora Beam and Solar Beam as the Charged moves.
Your best option is to use Frost Breath and Aurora Beam. Since these moves match the elemental typing of Cryogonal, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
Cryogonal PvP moveset in GO
Ice Shard as the Fast move with Night Slash and Aurora Beam as the Charged moves is the best PvP moveset for Cryogonal in GO.
Is Cryogonal any good in Pokemon GO?
While Cryogonal looks cool, it isn't a worthy pick in PvE or PvP battles due to unfavorable stats. Moreover, Cryogonal doesn't have a good moveset to back it on the battlefield.
Cryogonal strengths and weaknesses
Cryogonal is an Ice-type beast, making it vulnerable to the following typings:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Rock
- Steel
Cryogonal is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Ice
All moves that Cryogonal can learn in Pokemon GO
Cryogonal can learn the following moves in the game:
Fast moves:
Cryogonal can learn the following Fast moves GO:
- Ice Shard
- Frost Breath
Charged moves:
Cryogonal can learn the following Charged moves in GO:
- Aurora Beam
- Night Slash
- Solar Beam
- Water Pulse
Cryogonal counters in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat Cryogonal in your battles:
- Mega Blaziken
- Shadow Metagross
- Mega Charizard Y
- Reshiram
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Entei
- Shadow Rampardos
- Terrakion
- Mega Charizard X
- Shadow Chandelure
- Metagross
- Heatran
- Mega Houndoom
Aside from the abovementioned monsters, counters with similar elemental typings perform well against Cryogonal.