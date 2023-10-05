Do you need to play Detective Pikachu before Detective Pikachu Returns?

Detective Pikachu Returns is the sequel to the 2016 3DS game Detective Pikachu. This game directly continues the story from where the previous one left off, and whether or not you need to play the first game before this is an intriguing question. There’s a greater depth to this upcoming adventure/puzzle title from The Pokemon Company, but do you really need to play the original game before tackling the sequel?

Thankfully, we have the answer you need. Sure, playing the first Detective Pikachu before going after Detective Pikachu Returns wouldn't be a bad idea, but it’s not as necessary as you might think.

Playing the original helps, but isn’t necessary before playing Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu Returns launches soon and is still set in Rhyme City. It also follows the titular Pokemon alongside his human companion, Tim Goodman. Tim’s father is still missing, which remains a central issue in this sequel. However, the previous game wrapped up all the story beats nice and neat on the 3DS.

Normally, we’d suggest playing the previous entry before diving into Detective Pikachu Returns, but this is very much its own story. It’s a new mystery to unravel, and you don’t particularly need to know anything from the previous game first. Now, it would make some aspects of the game a little easier, such as being familiar with characters and game mechanics.

The major problem is that the 3DS no longer supports the eShop, so any copy of the game will have to be physical. Buying the game on a third market - such as eBay - will run gamers anywhere from 40 to 70 dollars, with a few higher or lower prices.

That will be a hurdle for some fans of Detective Pikachu Returns, who also may not have a 3DS at all. If you want to become familiar with the important characters and story, Nintendo UK released a brief video summarizing the events that have already taken place.

It’s less than a two-minute watch, so catching up is easy. If you’d like to play the game first, before the upcoming Switch sequel, it’s not a bad idea. The only real important connection to the previous story is that Harry Goodman is still missing. If fans know that, they have a big thing to remember as they explore this new story in Rhyme City.

It’s a really interesting franchise for those who love crime-solving and detective stories. The game is designed to assist newcomers in getting up to speed and even references the film that was released around the time of the previous game's launch.

You don’t need to play the first game before Detective Pikachu Returns launches on October 6, 2023. If you wanted to understand the characters and gameplay of the series as a whole, it would help to play it first, though. While you wait, you can also participate in an event for this game in Pokemon Go.