  Do Pokemon Legends Z-A starters have Mega Evolutions? Leaks provide update

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 11, 2025 17:12 GMT
The three Pokemon Legends Z-A starters, Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile, were revealed when the game's first trailer was showcased in 2024. Since then, there has been speculation around whether the final forms of these creatures, Meganium, Emboar, and Feraligatr, will receive Mega Evolutions in this game.

With the game's impending release on October 15, 2025, leaks have emerged showing that the Pokemon Legends Z-A starters will indeed have Mega Evolutions. If these turn out to be true, we now know what they will look like and what their types will be. This article covers more details.

Pokemon Legends Z-A starters will have Mega Evolutions

Mega Meganium, Mega Emboar, and Mega Feraligatr will be part of Pokemon Legends Z-A. Their types, according to leaks, will be as follows:

  • Mega Meganium - Grass and Fairy
  • Mega Emboar - Fire and Fighting
  • Mega Feraligatr - Water and Dragon
Mega Meganium's Fairy-type addition was predicted after the first trailer of the title was showcased. This is because some trainers noticed that Meganium was using Disarming Voice, a Fairy-type move that it could not learn up to the Scarlet and Violet games.

Mega Emboar retains its secondary Fighting-typing from the original Gen V games. Keeping up with the reptilian theme, Mega Feraligatr takes on the Dragon-type. Water and Dragon form great synergy, only taking super-effective damage from Fairy and Dragon-type moves.

In terms of their design, the three Pokemon Legends Z-A starters' Mega Evolutions seem to be in-line with the community's expectations. Mega Meganium has a longer neck with flowers, Mega Emboar is a warrior with a fighting staff, and Mega Feraligatr has a knight's armor.

It was also confirmed earlier that the three Kalos starters—Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja—will also receive Mega Evolutions.

While you wait for the game's release, you can check out all the usable items, usable moves, and confirmed Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

