Does Mandibuzz have any uses in Pokemon GO?

A Generation V analog to Umbreon in Pokemon GO, Mandibuzz may not have great stats for offensive play but it can play great defensively, especially in PvP battle leagues such as Great or Ultra League.

While it can still be used on offense for PvE situations, Mandibuzz simply doesn't perform well in them compared to other offensive-minded Pokemon that match its Dark/Flying typing like Yveltal.

However, its top 35 maximum stamina stat and above-average defense is why it has been coined "Flying Umbreon" in many circles. If you play Mandibuzz in PvP, it's easy to see why it's drawn comparisons to the defense-oriented Eeveelution in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Move fits for Mandibuzz

Optimizing Mandibuzz's moveset is ideal depending on what role a trainer wants to place it in (Image via Niantic)

Although Mandibuzz isn't ideal for PvE on offense, it can still perform well in a defense-minded sense as a gym defender.

Since Fighting-type Pokemon and moves are popular among gym attackers, Mandibuzz can optimize its moveset with moves like Air Slash and Aerial Ace to receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) on damage and also beat Fighting-type Pokemon with super effective damage.

It isn't a perfect fit, but Mandibuzz can do the job when called upon in some PvE situations. It's much preferred to use this Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League PvP, where it really shines.

Utilizing moves like Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace, and Air Slash, Mandibuzz can fluctuate between higher damage with Air Slash and higher energy generation with Snarl.

Foul Play is Mandibuzz's go-to PvP Charge Move, but Aerial Ace provides solid Flying-type move coverage that can take on favorable type advantages when taking on Fighting, Grass, or Bug-type Pokemon. All of Mandibuzz's learnable moves except for Shadow Ball provide STAB, providing solid damage despite its low attack capabilities.

Thanks to its defense and stamina in Pokemon GO, Mandibuzz doesn't necessarily need to have high attack stats, as its opponents will be drawn into a war of attrition against it.

Much like Umbreon, Mandibuzz has a lot of staying power and can take a beating, forcing opponents to either exploit its type weaknesses or attempt to bring out a different Pokemon that can out-bulk it, which isn't a simple task in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League.

Edited by R. Elahi