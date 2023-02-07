Does Pokemon UNITE support cross-platform play?

Pokemon UNITE is easily one of the best modern spin-offs to come from the popular franchise. Being the first online competitive MOBA for the series, it has attracted attention from both MOBA veterans and Pokemon fans.

With the game being available on mobile devices as well as Nintendo Switch, many players may have friends with a preference for one platform over another. However, groups of players may want to know if they will still be able to queue for games together in all the different game modes.

Many online games with mobile ports once allowed players to play with their console friends, but this practice has been replaced with mobile-exclusive versions, such as League of Legends: Wild Rift and Apex Legends Mobile. Players who want to play with their friends on mobile or Switch can do so in Pokemon UNITE, thanks to integrated cross-platform play. This feature makes it easier for anyone to join the fun.

Playing Pokemon UNITE: Everything to know about cross-platform

Official artwork for Pokemon UNITE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to how Pokemon UNITE's account creation works, all accounts are connected to the same server. This means that players have access to both cross-play and cross-progression. They can also use the same account on their mobile device and Nintendo Switch console.

Knowing this, players may finally decide to give UNITE a try. However, the MOBA genre is notoriously difficult for newcomers to sink their teeth into. Thankfully, UNITE is built to be one of the easiest MOBAs in the gaming industry, thanks to the easy-to-understand mechanics and interface.

Pokemon UNITE is one of the few MOBAs that tells players what the strengths and weaknesses of certain characters are by classifying each of its characters under a distinct class. Thanks to how the game describes its characters, it is easy to tell which ones are ranged, melee, or support.

The concept of purchasing items with in-game currency earned through matches can be confusing for new players. For example, games like Smite, League of Legends, and DOTA 2 have extensive lists of items available for purchase during matches.

Pokemon UNITE removes the item purchasing feature found in other MOBAs and replaces it with limited move path choices for each ability. This allows players to avoid feeling overwhelmed by numerous build options while still giving experienced players the ability to change up their builds to keep gameplay exciting.

Overall, Pokemon UNITE is a refreshing and casual take on the MOBA franchise. With built-in cross-play, players on both mobile and Nintendo Switch can easily join the game.

