Every banned Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix (June 2022)

Pokemon GO's PvP Battle Leagues never stop evolving, and the new Great League Remix season has arrived to further prove this point.

Great League Remix has returned to Pokemon GO with its familiar format rules. It retains the 1,500 CP cap of Great League but bans the top 20 Pokemon most used by trainers of Ace Rank or higher in the traditional Great League.

This means most of the popular meta picks in the format are no longer usable, forcing trainers to be more resourceful in their team-building as opposed to leaning on familiar Pokemon.

Without the most-picked competitive Pokemon, it's time to dig deep into your roster to continue your climb to the top ranks.

Every Pokemon banned in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix 2022

Popular picks like Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, and Skarmory are a non-starter in Great League Remix (Image via ZyoniK/Youtube)

Pokemon GO trainers who are used to auto-picking meta Pokemon for their Great League battles may be in for a bit of a rude awakening.

Nearly every staple Pokemon in the traditional Great League format over the years is no longer permitted. Lower-tier meta picks are still available, as the Pokemon who received a ban did so based on usage statistics.

These statistics are derived from the highest-ranking trainers who battled in previous Great League seasons. However, there are always Pokemon who slip through the cracks.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a complete list of every Pokemon banned during this Great League Remix season:

Venusaur

Nidoqueen

Alolan Ninetales

Azumarill

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Sableye

Medicham

Altaria

Walrein

Deoxys (Defense Forme)

Bastiodon

Drapion

Scrafty

Jellicent

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

Trevenant

Obstagoon

Despite these Pokemon receiving a ban for Great League Remix 2022, there are plenty of alternate picks that can do the job in their stead.

For example, Whiscash can make a solid pick in lieu of Marshtomp. This is due to its ability to use both Water and Ground-type moves and its ability to counter similar Pokemon like Alolan Marowak and Registeel. Mandibuzz also serves as an excellent substitute for Umbreon, sporting a very impressive defense stat and a very similar Dark-type collection of moves.

In the power vacuum left by Steel-types like Skarmory, Registeel has once more shot up to the top of Great League Remix's meta picks once again. Meanwhile, lesser-used but powerful picks like Shadow Machamp have flown under the radar well enough to dodge a ban.

This makes their efficacy even more pronounced than it might have been during ordinary Great League seasons.

Thanks to several Pokemon GO community sites, players have massive databases that can help with their team-building. However, in Great League Remix, players must still be conscious of the CP cap, making a Pokemon's IVs vastly more important.

Of course, Pokemon battling at 1,500 CP will have an advantage, but if their stats are poor, they can still lose handily to those with better stats.

There are various things for trainers to consider, but they certainly won't lack for options in the new season of this meta-killing format.

